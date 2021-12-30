City pools’ fate among major 2021 headlines

From right, Valinda Belton, Teri Simpson, Montoya Deans and Ollie Moore dance along to a song in July during Aqua Zumba at the Wilson Recreation Park's Sunset Pool.

One of the city’s most debated stories in 2021 centered around Wilson officials wading into the murky water of the city’s aging public pools and their continued maintenance.

“How much would it cost to redo the pools?” Councilman Tom Fyle asked during a Wilson City Council budget discussion in June.

“I would hate to guess, but let’s just say millions for each,” responded City Manager Grant Goings.

City officials have discussed an indoor aquatic center in conjunction with the YMCA for decades. Goings said with construction on the downtown Foundation YMCA facility underway, council members should consider the fate of the Wilson Recreation Park and the Reid Street Center pool.

The subject came up several times throughout the year — including a proposal to replace the Reid Street pool with a splash park — but ultimately, officials decided to table any serious decisions until the Foundation YMCA opens around August.

“I think there is a lot of fear of the unknown, but the last direction we received from the council was to hold off, get the new one open and see what is there, then council will make a decision on what to do about the pools,” Goings said in October after Councilman Michael Bell mentioned calls he received about misconceptions that the city planned to close the existing pools.

Goings said council members eventually will need to make a decision on a funding agreement with the YMCA, but a date for that vote hasn’t been announced.

“Decisions about the city pools, I would suspect, are a year and a half or two years away,” he said during the Oct. 7 council meeting.

In other city parks and recreation news, Wilson Parks and Rec was nationally accredited and received a perfect score. Only 192 agencies across the country, and 14 in North Carolina, have earned the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agencies’ seal of approval.

“Our staff set a goal of a perfect score of 154 out of 154 when we started this journey, and it shows our dedication to being the best possible parks and recreation department for the Wilson community,” said department Director David Lee.

DISAPPOINTING CENSUS RESULTS

Despite the pandemic, Wilson city and county officials worked hard to get the word out for residents to respond to the 2020 census. In August, however, the U.S. Census Bureau revealed the city population decreased to 47,851 residents and the county dropped to 78,784 people in 2020.

“While we anticipated that COVID would have a negative impact on census accuracy, we are surprised that it actually led to the decrease that the census reported today,” Wilson Chief of Planning and Development Rodger Lentz said at the time. “My initial reaction is that these numbers do not reflect what is happening in our community.”

Officials are investigating the ability to contest the results, but no decisions have been made. If the city’s official population count topped 50,000, Wilson would have been eligible for more state and federal grants.

“I don’t feel confident with the initial numbers,” said Assistant County Manager Ron Hunt.

DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT

The odds were high for downtown drivers to spot large trucks hauling giant sections of concrete through the first half of 2021 as crews assembled a multilevel parking garage near the Wilson County Public Library.

Next door, other crews made fast work of turning the former BB&T towers site from a pile of twisted metal into the future Foundation YMCA.

“That is tough to maneuver right there,” Balfour Beatty general superintendent Jeno Cossette said in July when the ceiling beams were delivered on 83-foot trailers for the YMCA pool. “These streets in Wilson are narrow.”

Construction on the adjacent parcel at the intersection of Nash and Pine streets is anticipated to start in early 2022. The large private development will include commercial spaces and apartments.

“We’re actually going to build it from Nash Street down with the retail space coming in first,” NSV Development principal Andrew Holton told the council in September.

In addition to new buildings going up, state crews completely repaved and reworked stretches of Tarboro and Pine streets to allow for two-way traffic. The project originally was slated to start in March 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

“We’re excited about the improvements this will make for downtown businesses and for people to more easily access those businesses,” Bill Bass, city public works director, said in August.

WHIRLIGIG FEST RETURNS

Winter weather greeted attendees of the N.C. Whirligig Festival, which returned in November following a virtual version in 2020 due to the pandemic. Many attendees noted that the windy day actually made Vollis Simpson’s kinetic creations that much more spectacular.

“As Vollis Simpson used to say, they are going to town today, so the wind is perfect for whirligig season,” said Theresa Mathis, festival director. “We are really glad that our out-of-town visitors are getting to see them in action.”

Organizers never released an attendance estimate.

“We were just happy to be able to hold the festival and that people attended both days,” Mathis said.

ON-DEMAND PUBLIC TRANSIT

Wilson officials scraped the city’s use of large buses on fixed routes in late 2020 and launched Ride, an on-demand system that covers the whole city with efficient vans.

“We did a study in 2018, and the buses carried about 1,450 passengers a week,” Lentz told U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield in late November. “Last week, Ride completed 3,200 trips.”

Lentz said efforts are underway to secure funding for expanded hours and more vehicles to help serve even more Wilsonians with affordable transportation at $1.50 a ride.

OPENINGS DOWNTOWN

Visitors interested in Vollis Simpson’s iconic whirligigs as well as the folk artist himself got a new opportunity to learn more through the spring opening of a new museum at Whirligig Station.

“I hope the museum further tells the story of Vollis and what he was able to do so we can continue to make people understand how important he was,” said Jeff Bell, park and museum executive director. “When you go somewhere nationally, people are very familiar with this project and his work, but I think sometimes people forget him and his reputation. If we can continue to honor who he was and what he did, I think that is a good thing.”

Wilsonians with a passion for the community’s creative side also got a new outlet in May when the Wilson Arts Center opened at 204 Nash St. S. In addition to exhibits and classroom space, the facility features a large gift shop with merchandise from regional artists.

BUSINESS AS USUAL

After more than a year of modified meetings and city buildings closed to the public, Wilson officials resumed business as usual in May. Masks and social distancing still was recommended, if not required, in many instances.

“I am really excited about being together again,” said Mayor Carlton Stevens. “Virtual meetings were OK and did the job, but nothing beats human interaction.”

However, a spike in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant forced the city to temporarily resume virtual meetings in mid-September. It’s unclear how the highly virulent omicron variant might affect future city business.

FOCUS ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

As part of the fiscal year 2021-22 city budget, officials approved the creation of a Business Development Office to focus on bolstering investment across the city, especially the U.S. 301 corridor. Goings named former downtown business specialist Kellianne Davis to lead the charge.

“I think in the not-so-distant future, the city’s required participation financially, at least in downtown projects, will be less because the momentum is there, so if we can bring the 301 corridor and other distressed corridors up to that level where they can begin really attracting the private-sector investment, then the city has done its job,” Goings said in May.