AT&T LG V20 H91020l Flashable Stock Roms

We’re getting pretty close to the official unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series. The phones will probably arrive in February, but the first renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and even live images have already shown up online. We also caught a glimpse of some press render showcases of the S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra. Now we’re getting our first look at an official product render of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it seems to yet again confirm what we already knew — it’s the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO