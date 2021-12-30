Buffalo visits New York after Thompson’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (8-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -208, Sabres +171; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Buffalo after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 4-3 loss to the Devils.

The Islanders are 4-9-2 in conference matchups. New York averages 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 57 total minutes.

The Sabres are 3-4-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Buffalo ranks 20th in the Eastern Conference with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 17 total points for the Islanders, five goals and 12 assists. Oliver Wahlstrom has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Thompson leads the Sabres with 20 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting eight assists. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-3-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Robin Salo: out (covid-19), Matt Martin: out (covid-19), Oliver Wahlstrom: out (health protocols), Zach Parise: out (health protocols), Kyle Palmieri: day to day (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (health protocols), Anthony Beauvillier: out (health protocols), Mathew Barzal: out (covid-19).

Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Colin Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body), Jacob Bryson: out (covid-19), Vinnie Hinostroza: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.