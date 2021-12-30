ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Buffalo visits New York after Thompson’s 2-goal game

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (8-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -208, Sabres +171; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Buffalo after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 4-3 loss to the Devils.

The Islanders are 4-9-2 in conference matchups. New York averages 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 57 total minutes.

The Sabres are 3-4-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Buffalo ranks 20th in the Eastern Conference with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 17 total points for the Islanders, five goals and 12 assists. Oliver Wahlstrom has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Thompson leads the Sabres with 20 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting eight assists. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-3-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Robin Salo: out (covid-19), Matt Martin: out (covid-19), Oliver Wahlstrom: out (health protocols), Zach Parise: out (health protocols), Kyle Palmieri: day to day (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (health protocols), Anthony Beauvillier: out (health protocols), Mathew Barzal: out (covid-19).

Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Colin Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body), Jacob Bryson: out (covid-19), Vinnie Hinostroza: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Oliver Wahlstrom
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Robin Salo
Person
Cal Clutterbuck
Person
Dustin Tokarski
The Associated Press

Arizona hosts Winnipeg after Moser’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (15-11-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (6-21-3, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit Arizona after Janis Moser scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 8-7 shootout loss to the Sharks. The Coyotes are 5-11-1 against conference opponents. Arizona averages 4.6 penalties per...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devils
The Associated Press

Vegas hosts Nashville after Janmark’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (20-11-2, second in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1, first in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Vegas after Mattias Janmark scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets. The Golden Knights are 14-6-1 against conference opponents. Vegas ranks...
NHL
The Associated Press

Indiana visits New York on 5-game road slide

Indiana Pacers (14-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (17-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits New York looking to stop its five-game road losing streak. The Knicks are 11-16 in conference play. New York is 8-7 when it wins the turnover battle and...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

707K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy