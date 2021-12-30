ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston faces Phoenix, seeks to stop 3-game slide

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (16-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of three straight games.

The Celtics have gone 9-7 in home games. Boston ranks seventh in the league with 46.0 rebounds led by Robert Williams III averaging 8.9.

The Suns have gone 11-3 away from home. Phoenix is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting on Dec. 11. JaVale McGee scored 21 points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Devin Booker is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 23.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Cameron Johnson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 3-7, averaging 105.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 48.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), C.J. Miles: out (health and safety protocols), Marcus Smart: out (hand), Enes Freedom: out (health and safety protocols), Aaron Nesmith: out (health and safety protocols), Bruno Fernando: out (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health protocols), Justin Jackson: out (health and safety protocols).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Wainright: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Bruno Fernando
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jae Crowder
The Associated Press

Booker scores 33, leads Suns to 123-110 win over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul added 11 points and 15 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Tuesday night. Mikal Bridges added 23 points for Phoenix, which picked up its seventh win over the Pelicans in the last nine games. He and Cameron Johnson (18 points) both made five 3-pointers, while veteran center Bismack Biyombo shot 6 for 6 and scored 16.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

707K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy