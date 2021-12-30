Boston faces Phoenix, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (16-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of three straight games.

The Celtics have gone 9-7 in home games. Boston ranks seventh in the league with 46.0 rebounds led by Robert Williams III averaging 8.9.

The Suns have gone 11-3 away from home. Phoenix is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting on Dec. 11. JaVale McGee scored 21 points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Devin Booker is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 23.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Cameron Johnson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 3-7, averaging 105.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 48.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), C.J. Miles: out (health and safety protocols), Marcus Smart: out (hand), Enes Freedom: out (health and safety protocols), Aaron Nesmith: out (health and safety protocols), Bruno Fernando: out (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health protocols), Justin Jackson: out (health and safety protocols).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Wainright: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.