ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls take on the Pacers, look for 6th straight win

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Chicago Bulls (22-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Indiana.

The Pacers are 2-5 against division opponents. Indiana is ninth in the league with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.3 offensive boards.

The Bulls are 3-2 in division matchups. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 110.8 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 113-105 in the last meeting on Dec. 27. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 32 points, and Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. LeVert is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Lonzo Ball is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 29.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Bulls: Marko Simonovic: out (health and safety protocols), Ersan Ilyasova: out (health protocols), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Jeremy Lamb
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Alfonzo Mckinnie
ClutchPoints

Bulls lose key piece for 2-4 weeks

The Chicago Bulls have gotten some tough news as they have found out that Javonte Green has a groin injury and will be out for two to four weeks. This is a tough blow for the Bulls because Green has actually been playing some good basketball this season. When he is on the court, the Bulls are six points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the court than when he is off.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls
FastBreak on FanNation

The Bulls Are For Real

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down in the latest episode of Stinar For 3 to talk about the Chicago Bulls. They are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference after overtaking the Brooklyn Nets in the standings.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Tribune

5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ back-to-back buzzer-beating wins, including DeMar DeRozan’s ability to go off book and learning how to win ugly

Moments after DeMar DeRozan hit his second straight buzzer-beating game-winner Saturday against the Washington Wizards, Zach LaVine cradled DeRozan’s head in both hands and shouted in disbelief at his teammate: “Man, what’s wrong with you?” Such incredulity has followed DeRozan throughout the season as he masters clutch moments, his latest heroics leading the Bulls to their seventh straight ...
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

707K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy