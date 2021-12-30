ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Draisaitl and Edmonton take on New Jersey

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-15-5, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton take on New Jersey. He’s first in the in the NHL with 50 points, scoring 24 goals and totaling 26 assists.

The Devils are 7-7-3 at home. New Jersey averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 43 total minutes.

The Oilers are 8-6-0 on the road. Edmonton is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Draisaitl with 24.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 27 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 18 assists. Jack Hughes has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Draisaitl has 50 total points while scoring 24 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .863 save percentage.

Oilers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Christian Jaros: out (covid-19), P.K. Subban: out (covid-19), Ryan Graves: day to day (health protocols), Jesper Bratt: day to day (illness), Jimmy Vesey: out (covid-19), Nico Hischier: day to day (health protocols).

Oilers: Devin Shore: out (covid-19), Darnell Nurse: out (covid-19), William Lagesson: out (covid-19), Jesse Puljujarvi: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Blueshirt Banter

Game #34: Edmonton Oilers vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After completing a sweep of a home and home set with the Tampa Bay Lightning, yesterday afternoon, the Blueshirts are back in action tonight to host Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers. These two teams met in Edmonton earlier this season, with the Rangers ceding a 4-1 lead midway through the 2nd period and collapsing to the tune of a 6-5 overtime defeat.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Edmonton Oilers Need a New GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs are flying high and exited their three-week break with a 6-0 win against the Ottawa Senators Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs game tonight against Carolina (one people might actually want to watch) is postponed. The Leafs next game is Wednesday, so let’s talk about their...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
FOX Sports

Edmonton visits New York, aims to stop road slide

LINE: Rangers -127, Oilers +105; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits New York looking to end its three-game road losing streak. The Rangers are 9-3-2 at home. New York averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 44 total minutes.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Graves
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Jimmy Vesey
Person
Devin Shore
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Mason Geertsen
Person
Leon Draisaitl
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

707K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy