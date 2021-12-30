ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

How to best to support your pregnant daughter

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfRlQ_0dYxKPQ400
Lifestyle

Every mum or dad wants the best for their daughter when she’s expecting a baby, and while it may be tempting to impart every last bit of knowledge that you’ve gleaned while raising your own children, it’s easy to overstep the mark and turn into a pushy parent yourself.

So what’s the best way to be of assistance in the lead up to your grandchild’s birth? Here, experts offer their advice on how to support your daughter during her pregnancy.

Do ask how you can help

“It’s hard to know what people actually need, especially when pregnant as it is such a personal time,” says Eliza Flynn, pre and postnatal fitness expert from Biamother.

“So instead of guessing and risking treading on your daughter’s toes, open up a line of communication which allows you to fully support her during this time rather than making her feel like you are overwhelming with information.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437hc8_0dYxKPQ400
(Alamy/PA)

Don’t offer unsolicited advice

“Though often well-intended, pregnant women are bombarded with opinions and advice, not-only from family members, but colleagues, friends and even strangers too,” says Kirsty Douglas, parenting expert at Kiddies Kingdom.

“Every pregnancy is different, so whilst offering general advice and answering any questions your daughter may have should be well-received, it’s important not to push your thoughts and experiences onto them.”

Try to avoid comparing your experience with hers. Sharing your experience is helpful but avoid saying that your advice or experience is better.

Do lend a listening ear

From the first trimester through to labour, pregnancy can be difficult both physically and emotionally.

“Your daughter may be worried about the birth itself, concerned around what the pandemic could mean for her labour or could even be having a confidence crisis about her mothering abilities,” Douglas says, so try to check in and see how she’s feeling as the weeks progress.

“It’s important to make time for your daughter to ensure that you are there to listen to whatever worries she may have so that you can provide her with some much-needed reassurance and support.”

Don’t judge her choices

When it comes to someone else’s pregnancy, the old ‘mother knows best’ adage does not apply – even when it’s your own daughter.

“You might have ‘been there, done that’, but it’s important for your daughter to find her own way,” says Flynn. “Parenting and general lifestyle has changed a great deal and what was right for you, might not be for someone else.”

Douglas says you should support your daughter with whatever she chooses: “Whether it’s unique baby names or her preference between a caesarean or a water birth, it’s imperative that you don’t judge your daughter’s own personal choices.”

Michelle Kennedy, CEO and founder of Peanut app, adds: “How you think she should handle her pregnancy isn’t necessarily the right thing for her, so be sensitive when it comes to giving advice. Empower her to be confident in her own choices.”

Do give her some space

“Pregnancy can be an incredibly overwhelming time and I’m sure you’d rather reduce stress and anxiety rather than add to it,” Flynn says, so be mindful of that when getting in touch with your daughter.

“Try not to expect immediate answers to messages, and don’t take it personally if your phone calls go unanswered or they hang up on you – you might have called at the wrong time.”

And remember that her mood might fluctuate, Kennedy says: “During pregnancy, our hormones change and this can affect our emotions in different ways. One day we may feel delighted, and the next we may feel insecure.”

Don’t post on social media without permission

You may be dying to show off your beautiful new grandchild for all the world to see, but remember that not all parents might be comfortable with pictures of their newborn being shared.

Flynn says: “Don’t share details or post photos on social media or with others unless given permission. While these might be your grandchildren, you must respect the parents’ right to what they post, for security and safety reasons, as well as personal.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dear Fiona: Will I ever be happy?

“I’ve been unhappy for so long, that I think I’ve forgotten how to be happy. I have a serious lung condition that means I need to do physiotherapy on myself every day. I’ve been pretty much isolated for the past two years because of it too, as I’m told contracting Covid would be really serious for me.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
newschain

Record year sees more than 28,300 people cross English Channel to the UK

More than 28,300 people crossed the English Channel to the UK aboard small boats in 2021, triple the number for 2020. But arrivals will continue and more people will drown in the narrow sea between France and Britain if the Government pursues its “dangerous and callous policy”, ministers have been warned.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness
Jennifer Geer

Parenting: When your daughter is in a difficult friendship

It's hard to avoid mean girls when you're young. But don't let frenemies take over her life. I’ve had my fair share of mean girl encounters. The worst one of all was right before I started high school. My best friend in all the world, let’s call her Lisa, suddenly decided we were no longer friends.
Salon

My mom finally made her choice, after a lifetime colored by the one she wasn't allowed

My mother's death was as peaceful as her life had been tumultuous. After years of dementia and a recent bout of sepsis, she slipped away quietly in her sleep earlier this month, in the care facility where she's resided for the past year and a half. When I got the call, I immediately remembered how often when I was growing up, she'd casually express how she wished she could fall asleep at night and never wake up. It gives me peace to know that in the end, she got the death she would have chosen for herself. Most of her life, my mother didn't have a choice at all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs of Emotional Neglect in Your Family

You don't need to grow up in a perfect family to be emotionally happy and healthy, but your family must be "good enough." People who grew up in emotionally neglectful families may sense that something is wrong in their families but have no idea what it is. If your family...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
whattoexpect.com

How Will the Omicron Variant Affect Babies and Kids?

If you're a parent of a baby or other children, here's what you need to know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant to keep your little ones healthy and safe. What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant in children?. Does the Omicron variant cause more severe disease in children?. How...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

How Being Widowed Is Different from Being Divorced

Loss of a spouse by death is very different from loss of a spouse by abandonment. There are no ceremonies to mark the divorce turning point in life. Perhaps we need to develop divorce funerals to acknowledge the loss. A client whose husband left after 40 years of an enchanted...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kslnewsradio.com

When to get your COVID booster; virus’ effects on pregnant women

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Just two days away from Christmas gatherings, but it’s not too late to get your COVID-19 booster shot. The medical director for Intermountain Healthcare’s St. George Regional Hospital, Dr. Patrick Carroll, says now is as good a time as any to get your booster, even though there’s not enough time to see the max effects.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Conversation U.S.

Rifts between older mothers and their adult children usually endure – even through divorce, illness and death

At the start of every new year, individuals often make resolutions to change aspects of their lives that they find undesirable. For some, these promises to themselves may involve trying to mend broken family relationships. Well-meaning friends and family members may encourage estranged older parents or adult children to reconnect with one another as well. I study family estrangement, and specifically estrangement between mothers and adult children. Along with my colleagues Jill Suitor of Purdue University and Karl Pillemer of Cornell University, I have learned that rifts between older parents and their adult children are relatively common. In 2015 research...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Parents can now register children aged five to 11 for Covid-19 vaccine

Parents can now register children aged five to 11 for Covid-19 vaccines, with the rollout set to begin imminently.Registration can be done online, and parents will receive a text message confirming their appointment.The HSE has urged the public to consider bringing their children forward for vaccination.“Clinical trials showed that this vaccine was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in children,” a statement said.#COVIDVaccine registration is now open for all children aged 5-11. To register your child for a vaccine, you’ll need:📱your mobile phone number✉️your email address👤your child’s PPS number📍your child’s EircodeRegister: https://t.co/O9azIrrlua pic.twitter.com/pfH85shBHg— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) January 3, 2022“Though serious illness...
KIDS
InspireMore

‘Is he ok?’ I was afraid to say the words.’: Mom births son with Down syndrome, ‘I am so thankful for his perfect 47 chromosomes’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband, Alex, and I got married at age 23 and moved across the country from our families so he could start pilot training in the Air Force. We were 25 when we found out we were pregnant, right after he finished training, and as we were settling in at our first permanent duty station in Georgia.
DALLAS, TX
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy