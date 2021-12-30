Houston takes on Miami, aims to end 5-game skid

Miami Heat (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-25, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to break its five-game losing streak when the Rockets take on Miami.

The Rockets are 7-8 on their home court. Houston gives up 114.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Heat are 10-9 in road games. Miami ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 17.3 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 15.1 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tyler Herro is shooting 44.4% and averaging 20.6 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 109.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 108.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Garrison Mathews: out (health and safety protocols), Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols), KJ Martin Jr.: out (health protocols), D.J. Augustin: out (health and safety protocols).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Zylan Cheatham: out (health and safety protocols), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols), Max Strus: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb), Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.