Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin’s 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings’ 5-2 win against the Devils.

The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.9 assists.

The Capitals are 12-4-3 in Eastern Conference play. Washington leads the Eastern Conference with five shorthanded goals, led by Evgeny Kuznetsov with two.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with a plus-12 in 23 games this season. Moritz Seider has seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-20 in 31 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (covid-19), Robby Fabbri: out (covid-19).

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.