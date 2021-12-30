ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights and Ducks square off in battle of top Pacific teams

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Anaheim Ducks (17-9-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0, first in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The two best teams in the Pacific meet when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks.

The Golden Knights are 6-4-0 against opponents in the Pacific. Vegas is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 16.

The Ducks are 7-1-3 against opponents in the Pacific. Anaheim is ninth in the Western Conference with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 16 goals and has 24 points. Mark Stone has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 20 total assists and has 21 points. Trevor Zegras has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-1-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (health protocols), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed), Robin Lehner: day to day (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (health protocols), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov: out (health protocols).

Ducks: Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Sam Steel: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL
