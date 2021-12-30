ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sacramento hosts conference rival Dallas

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Dallas Mavericks (16-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (15-21, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks visit De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action.

The Kings are 11-15 in Western Conference games. Sacramento averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mavericks are 13-10 in Western Conference play. Dallas is sixth in the NBA allowing only 105.1 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Kings defeated the Mavericks 95-94 in their last meeting on Dec. 30. Fox led the Kings with 16 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 20.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Porzingis is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Brunson is averaging 20.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 105.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols).

Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Knight: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Louis King
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jalen Brunson
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On What He Wants For His And Bronny’s Future: “I Want To Be On The Court With Him. I Think That Will Be An Unbelievable Moment.”

LeBron James has recently turned 37-years-old, but the King still seems to have a lot in his tank. Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, James has continued to impress fans with his phenomenal performances. In fact, if the Los Angeles Lakers end up as a top-4 seed in the West, LBJ might even have a chance of winning the regular-season MVP award.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

707K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy