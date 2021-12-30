Sacramento hosts conference rival Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (16-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (15-21, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks visit De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action.

The Kings are 11-15 in Western Conference games. Sacramento averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mavericks are 13-10 in Western Conference play. Dallas is sixth in the NBA allowing only 105.1 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Kings defeated the Mavericks 95-94 in their last meeting on Dec. 30. Fox led the Kings with 16 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 20.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Porzingis is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Brunson is averaging 20.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 105.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols).

Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Knight: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.