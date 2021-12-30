ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nashville heads to Columbus for non-conference matchup

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Nashville Predators (19-11-1, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +104, Predators -124; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus and Nashville square off in a non-conference matchup.

The Blue Jackets have gone 9-3-1 in home games. Columbus serves 6.9 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Cole Sillinger leads the team averaging 0.7.

The Predators have gone 10-6-1 away from home. Nashville averages 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 67 total minutes.

Nashville took down Columbus 6-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 30. Filip Forsberg scored four goals for the Predators in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory Hofmann leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-six in 24 games this season. Alexandre Texier has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 29 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists. Mikael Granlund has seven assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (covid-19), Eric Robinson: out (covid-19), Boone Jenner: out (covid-19), Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (health protocols).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Roman Josi: out (health protocols), Colton Sissons: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Colton Sissons
Person
Alexandre Texier
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Blue Jackets 104#Data Skr
The Associated Press

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.”. Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging...
NHL
The Associated Press

Columbus takes on New Jersey for conference showdown

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-1, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-16-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey and Columbus take the ice in Eastern Conference play. The Devils are 9-8-3 in conference play. New Jersey ranks 20th in the NHL with 31.7 shots per game and...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

Colorado faces Winnipeg, seeks 10th straight home win

Winnipeg Jets (16-11-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-8-2, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Winnipeg trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak. The Avalanche are 5-3-0 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 11.3 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording...
NHL
The Associated Press

Florida visits Dallas after Hornqvist’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (22-7-4, second in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (15-12-2, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host Florida after Patric Hornqvist scored two goals in the Panthers’ 6-2 win over the Flames. The Stars have gone 11-3-1 in home games. Dallas is last in the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Lightning to host Gaudreau and the Flames

Calgary Flames (17-8-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-8-5, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary square off against Tampa Bay. He ranks eighth in the in the league with 37 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 23 assists. The Lightning are 11-3-3 on...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

707K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy