Likes columns by Wittmaier (letter)

I was humored by Katrina Ripka’s passionate appeal to not wear masks based on our rights as free Americans. (Letters to the Editor, page 4, Dec. 21) Will Ms. Ripka run through red lights and stop signs because they are impeding her freedom to get where she wants faster? Will she park on the street during a snow emergency because having to be off the street impedes her freedom to park where she wants? Will she waltz through Westfield on a hot summer day without clothes on because clothes impede her freedom to be cool? Will she drive 100 mph because she has a right to arrive first? Will she take blueberries from the store without paying because having to pay for her food impedes her right to eat when she’s hungry?

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO