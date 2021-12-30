Likes columns by Wittmaier (letter)

On Dec. 12, The Republican published a so-called “Guest Viewpoint” titled “Western Massachusetts poised to lead fight against climate change”. In this article, author Richard K. Sullivan Jr. praises FirstLight Power Resources, a hydropower company that operates along the Connecticut River, for “generating renewable power for more than a century”, “support[ing] good paying jobs in Western Massachusetts”, and “help[ing] maintain the reliability of the energy grid”. There is no mention of those who benefit from FirstLight’s profitability, wealthy shareholders, or of those who are harmed by it, local fish populations, especially the Sturgeon. The ongoing relicensing process to determine the environmental and legal viability of the project is also unmentioned.
