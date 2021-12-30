ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Likes columns by Wittmaier (letter)

Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for publishing Bruce Wittmaier’s opinion column (“A lifetime of...

lancasteronline.com

Lancaster Online

A different view of freedom (letter)

I would like to reply to the Dec. 28 letter “Stand up for our freedoms.”. How in the world can you say that, by not getting vaccinated, you’re standing up for freedom? In my view, what you are really doing is taking people’s freedom away by not protecting yourself and others.
SOCIETY
Lancaster Online

Memories of house calls (letter)

I smiled when I read the Dec. 14 LNP editorial “House calls,” which described telemedicine as modern-day house calls. That’s because my maternal grandfather, a small-town country doctor in Iowa, made real house calls. He and my grandma lived an hour’s drive away, and we would occasionally...
IOWA STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: About Boebert’s column

The most puzzling thing to me about U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s recent column in the Vail Daily, besides being one of the finest examples of a wholly self-unaware individual that I’ve ever seen, is how the Vail Daily is the only publication owned by Swift Communications to run this piece.
VAIL, CO
Lancaster Online

Doctor’s thoughts on COVID-19 (letter)

There have been numerous excellent letters recently about the value of being vaccinated for COVID-19. Yet I have heard many unvaccinated people say that if you are vaccinated and therefore protected, you don’t have to worry about those who are not. This is not true. LNP | LancasterOnline has published several articles about the shortage of hospital beds. Most of the local COVID-19 inpatients are not vaccinated. Almost all of those who are on respirators and dying of COVID-19 are not vaccinated. This takes up beds needed for patients — many with other conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thewestsidegazette.com

GOP Candidate Mellissa Carone Says Government Wants To ‘Eliminate The White People’ With Critical Race Theory

Basically, Mellissa Carone is just another indication that Republicans have trapped themselves into a corner where it will be peddling anti-intellectualism and racism to its base of racist idiots for the foreseeable future. Written By Zack Linly. (Source NewsOne):. At this point, it’s not even much of a controversial thing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lancaster Online

The power of forgiveness (letter)

Christmas, in all of its beauty and warmth, often causes us to reminisce about Christmases past. It is one of the most widely celebrated holidays around the world. At just the right moment in time, the creator of all things reached into the lives of a girl, Mary, and her betrothed, Joseph.
RELIGION
Lancaster Online

Where are Smucker’s solutions? (letter)

I can only wonder whether U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has any original ideas at all rattling around in his head. If he does, he certainly seems to be keeping them to himself. Judging from his statements and voting record (pulling the party lever almost all of the time), and from the voice messages and flyers that I receive sporadically from his Washington, D.C., office, Smucker’s primary modus operandi appears to be marching blindly in lockstep with the post-Trumpian Republican Party while parroting the standard list of Fox News shouting points and imputations of blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lancaster Online

Be guided by Mary’s words (letter)

It may be difficult for us to find the good news in our world today. But the good news of him who came to save us is the best news we may ever receive. Unbelievable as it was and is, Jesus was born to a virgin. When Mary was told...
RELIGION
Lancaster Online

The fallacy of Robinson’s column [letter]

In his column published in the Dec. 19 Perspective section, Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post proposes that Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman should be honored as the Person of the Year by Time magazine for stopping the “insurrection” on Jan. 6. Robinson writes about how horrible this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MassLive.com

Personal liberties also carry responsibilities, like masking (Letters)

I was humored by Katrina Ripka’s passionate appeal to not wear masks based on our rights as free Americans. (Letters to the Editor, page 4, Dec. 21) Will Ms. Ripka run through red lights and stop signs because they are impeding her freedom to get where she wants faster? Will she park on the street during a snow emergency because having to be off the street impedes her freedom to park where she wants? Will she waltz through Westfield on a hot summer day without clothes on because clothes impede her freedom to be cool? Will she drive 100 mph because she has a right to arrive first? Will she take blueberries from the store without paying because having to pay for her food impedes her right to eat when she’s hungry?
WESTFIELD, MA
hudsonvalleyone.com

Letters to the editor (12/29/21)

Topics include: Deck the halls with AR-15s; The time is now to defeat narrow-minded, mean-spirited holy fanatics; Facing a new COVID surge; Housing crisis; and more . . . ➜ Subscribe to keep reading. Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo. See subscription options >. Already a subscriber?
MassLive.com

Publishing Richard Sullivan column on climate change conflict of interest (Letters)

On Dec. 12, The Republican published a so-called “Guest Viewpoint” titled “Western Massachusetts poised to lead fight against climate change”. In this article, author Richard K. Sullivan Jr. praises FirstLight Power Resources, a hydropower company that operates along the Connecticut River, for “generating renewable power for more than a century”, “support[ing] good paying jobs in Western Massachusetts”, and “help[ing] maintain the reliability of the energy grid”. There is no mention of those who benefit from FirstLight’s profitability, wealthy shareholders, or of those who are harmed by it, local fish populations, especially the Sturgeon. The ongoing relicensing process to determine the environmental and legal viability of the project is also unmentioned.
ENVIRONMENT
Lancaster Online

Thinking of hospital workers (letter)

Dear nurses and doctors and hospital chaplains and technicians and all others caring for COVID-19 patients this Christmas season:. Wishing you a “Merry Christmas!” sounds glib, off-key. Hospitals are swelling with the latest surge of people sickened by COVID-19. This month, many of you — already stretched to the breaking point — have faced another round of patients who desperately need your help. And you know that some of those patients won’t make it to next Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Schneps Media

Letter: ‘Blind ideology’ at the center of conservative column

Once again, misinformation designed to support ultra conservative talking points is the primary focus of the far right columnist. Readers should consider the positions of the ideologue for what they are, a collection of reactionary biases supported by distortions, dubious sources and fallacious reasoning. For example, this week the author...
BRONX, NY
MassLive.com

Letter supporting masks, vaccines was full of strawmen (Letters)

I was humored by Trudy Knowles’ use of the “strawman” fallacy to try to refute my wife’s argument against mask mandates (Letters to the Editor, The Westfield News, Dec. 24, page 4). I will assume Ms. Knowles doesn’t know that she’s using a strawman argument, so...
WESTFIELD, MA
The Ledger

Younger blood needed in new age of government

I have never wanted to be a politician – certainly not in elective office. The discipline I’m in is far too cynical and critical to ever wish to enter upon the “hustings” – we see too much, maybe?  Besides, I’m too old. Which gets me to what I think we need to be...
POLITICS

