Boston, MA

Powerball Jackpot Now At $483 Million After No Winner In Latest Drawing

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – There was no winner in the latest Powerball drawing, the final...

boston.cbslocal.com

The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
LOTTERY
audacy.com

Powerball winner claims prize of nearly $700M

One lucky Californian has claimed his prize as the winner of the Oct. 4 Powerball draw, the highest paid lottery ticket in California Lottery history. Scott Godfrey took home a whopping $699.8 million after one of the 10 Quick Picks he purchased at a Morro Bay Albertsons supermarket had the winning numbers.
LOTTERY
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 1

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $500 million with a cash option of $355.9 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$699.8 million...
LOTTERY
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Provincetown; still no jackpot winner for more than $400 million

There was no jackpot winner for the Powerball worth $441 million Wednesday. But one player from Massachusetts didn’t walk away empty handed. A ticket sold in Provincetown won the $100,000 prize Wednesday. The ticket, sold at Essentials 2, was among eight $100,000 prize winners across the U.S. for the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

Powerball Lottery: Did Anyone Hit $440M+ Christmas Weekend Jackpot?

The Powerball lottery prize is the third highest sum of 2021. Let’s see if anybody won the Christmas weekend jackpot. This weekend’s Powerball lottery jackpot was a doozy. It hit about $441 million this Monday, making it the “third highest number of the year.” According to powerball.com, nobody won the Christmas weekend prize.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Massachusetts man wins his second $1 million lottery jackpot

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2008 scored his second $1 million prize 13 years later. The Massachusetts State Lottery said John Gregarczyk, of Worcester, bought a $10,000,000 Winter Riches scratch-off ticket from the A1 Convenience Plus store in Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
localsyr.com

Winning TAKE 5 Lottery ticket sold in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Lottery announced that a TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Utica, and the lucky winner received a $24,107.50 prize. The TAKE 5 winner purchased their Lottery ticket at RF Petroleum Inc., located at 1201 Mohawk St. in Utica. TAKE 5 numbers are...
UTICA, NY
NBC Connecticut

Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000

No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut won $50,000. One ticket sold in the state matched four numbers as well as the Powerball, according to the CT Lottery website. The winning numbers for the drawing on Wednesday were 2-6-9-33-39...
The Bergen Record

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Dec. 31

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021:. The jackpot was an estimated $221 million with a cash option of $159.6 million, according to the Mega Millions website. Recent Winner:$108 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Arizona. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot was at $500 million...
LOTTERY
CBS San Francisco

Lottery Frenzy Builds as Powerball Jackpot Hits Estimated $540M

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Lottery officials in Sacramento announced that Monday night’s Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $540 million hours ahead of the drawing. Officials said the Powerball sequence began at $20 million nearly three months ago on Wednesday, October 6. The prize has rolled over 38 times so far, growing to the current advertised jackpot of $540 million. By coincidence, the last time the Powerball jackpot was hit last October from a winning ticket sold in Morro Bay. On that occasion, a single winner hit every single number on a quick pick for the October 4, 2021 draw....
SACRAMENTO, CA

