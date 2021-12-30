2 people injured after two high-speed crashes on Bob Olson Parkway (Kennewick, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, two people suffered injuries, one of whom is in serious condition, following two different crashes on Bob Olson Parkway.

As per the initial information, the first single-vehicle accident took place on Bob Olson at 12:30. The preliminary investigation showed that a woman failed to maintain control of her SUV and drifted off the roadway.

Due to the impact, the car rolled and she became trapped under the wreckage. Responders extricated the woman before the arrival of medics. Officials said that the woman’s injuries were so serious that she had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Just two hours later, emergency responders quickly responded to a second rollover accident on Bob Olson. According to the officials, a man was traveling eastbound on Bob Olson when he lost control of his vehicle as a result of which the vehicle rolled into the median.

Reports revealed that the man was able to walk away from the wreckage without any serious injuries. Officers mentioned that the victims in both crashes were driving too fast for the snowy conditions. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

