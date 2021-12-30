ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Why TechRadar's fitness editor is ditching the running watch in January

By Cat Ellis
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Much as I love my running watch (I’ve been lucky enough to try heaps of great running watches, but the Garmin Instinct Solar is still my favorite), first thing in January I prefer to leave it in a drawer and head out with bare wrists. 3 tips for...

shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
womensrunning.co.uk

Inside the January 2022 issue of Women’s Running

The January issue of Women's Running for 2022 is out now! Here's what's in store... If you know Women’s Running, then you’ll know that we think that a new year should never mean a new you. You are brilliant as you are. What a new year does offer us women, is a chance to take a breath and consider how we can care for ourselves better over the next 12 months. Running is just one way we can approach self-care: the gifts that it gives us are immeasurable in terms of our physical and mental health. So let’s face 2022 with new grit and determination – not to change ourselves, but to reward ourselves more. Our January issue gives you all the tools you need to start (or re-start) your running journey, with plenty of motivation to improve your running if you’re an old hand. From the gorgeous Nell McAndrew who’s just about to run her 100th parkrun, to all the best running gear for women, a full-body workout to build strength top-to-toe, as well as a guide to vegan running, we have January covered!
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

9 of the Best Weights for Beginners To Get the Most Out of Your Strength Workout

Starting a new workout can feel equally exciting and intimidating. Especially if you're navigating the ins and outs of buying all the equipment you need, the list of things to know can feel overwhelming fast. When you're new to lifting weights, you've got quite a few items that you'll need on your shopping list—which is why we've created the ultimate guide to weights for beginners. First, for a solid foundation you'll need the right shoes for weightlifting (it just so happens that Converse are a solid choice, according to podiatrists). Next, you'll need a solid set of weights—so where do you start?
WORKOUTS
KSAT 12

January good time to buy fitness gear

SAN ANTONIO – If the new year means new goals and you’re looking for fitness equipment, January can be an opportune time to buy. “There may not be a ton of big sales this month, but you can still find great value on great products,” said Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon. “Things like ellipticals and treadmills can run upwards of $4,000, but there are some great options out there that are way less.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCAU 9 News

Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to work out more in 2022 Is exercising more one of your New Year’s resolutions? There’s no need to wait until 2022 to start a new fitness journey. If you invest in exercise gear now, you can hit the ground running by January 1, perhaps […]
WORKOUTS
SPY

8 Barbell Workouts to Kickstart Your 2022 Fitness Goals

And just like that, we’ve arrived at the start of a new year, a chance to refresh, create goals and set a tone for the next 12 months. In so many cases, that translates to more health-conscious choices — whether that’s eating better or losing weight — as we atone for the well-deserved carbs and sugar consumed around the holidays. If your New Year’s resolution involves strength training (maybe in a bid to turn those Christmas cook calories into muscle), you should consider barbell workouts. The barbell is an integral fitness tool for compound exercises, movements that work multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Those...
WORKOUTS
WECT

Get Fit with 6: January challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In December we showed you some inexpensive, easy to use equipment to start a small home gym. Resistance tubes and bands are less than thirty dollars. For the January challenge Amy Stewart with Back to Basics Personal Training goes over some exercises for the entire month.
WILMINGTON, NC
county10.com

#LanderBiz: Awaken Fitness and Wellness opens January 8th

#landerbiz, brought to you by the Lander Chamber of Commerce, shares the stories of the local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy. (Lander, WY) – Annie Cook and Siobhan Fahey are excited to bring the community Awaken Fitness and Wellness located at 1255 Main Street, inside Palace Pharmacy. They officially open their doors on Saturday, January 8th.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
TechRadar

Why my new Apple Watch is the key to a better 2022 (and not just for fitness)

When the Apple Watch first hit the scene, I can’t really say I understood the hype. I barely remembered to wear a regular watch, having grown up with a phone in my hand and an embarrassing inability to read clock faces until I was a teenager (I was sick when we learned it at school and too embarrassed to admit it, okay?). So the novelty was lost on me.
ELECTRONICS
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle and Bigger Arms with the Incline Dumbbell Curl

The Incline Dumbbell Curl is an excellent accessory exercise to help you grow muscle. It is popular and effective, and will bring results when you perform and program it properly into your training. Table of Contents. What Muscles do Incline Dumbbell Curls Work?. Things to Avoid:. Are Incline Dumbbell Curls...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Garmin launches new Vivomove and Venu 2 Plus watches with host of non-fitness features

Garmin has launched new smartwatches – with a host of new, non-fitness features.The company is best known for its sporty, activity-focused watches, which include GPS mapping and other tools for tracking runs, cycling and other exercise.But in recent years it has looked to expand further into the more casual market opened up by wearables such as the Apple Watch, with watches that are intended to be worn all of the time.Both of the new watches – the Vevomove Sport and Venu 2 Plus – include activity tracking tools. But they look more like traditional watches and include other features to be used...
ELECTRONICS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Future Apple Watch Could Ditch The Physical Digital Crown

One of the defining features of the Apple Watch is the Digital Crown. Despite it being called the Digital Crown, it’s actually a physical dial that acts like a home button of sorts, or to access the list of apps. It also scrolls to allow users to go through the menu and make adjustments. Basically it’s another way for users to interact with the watch without using the touchscreen display.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Garmin reveals Vivomove Sport hybrid watch and the long-awaited Venu 2 Plus

Garmin has unveiled two new sports watches at CES 2022: the Vivomove Sport and the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. The Vivomove Sport is a new addition to Garmin's range of hybrid watches, which have an analog dial with a hidden digital display to show your daily fitness stats like step count, stairs climbed, calories burned, and Intensity Minutes. The watch hands move out of the way when you want to see your activity metrics, then glide back into place when you've finished.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

