Why TechRadar's fitness editor is ditching the running watch in January

The January issue of Women's Running for 2022 is out now! Here's what's in store... If you know Women’s Running, then you’ll know that we think that a new year should never mean a new you. You are brilliant as you are. What a new year does offer us women, is a chance to take a breath and consider how we can care for ourselves better over the next 12 months. Running is just one way we can approach self-care: the gifts that it gives us are immeasurable in terms of our physical and mental health. So let’s face 2022 with new grit and determination – not to change ourselves, but to reward ourselves more. Our January issue gives you all the tools you need to start (or re-start) your running journey, with plenty of motivation to improve your running if you’re an old hand. From the gorgeous Nell McAndrew who’s just about to run her 100th parkrun, to all the best running gear for women, a full-body workout to build strength top-to-toe, as well as a guide to vegan running, we have January covered!

