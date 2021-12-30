'Hard Knocks In Season' Episode 7 recap: Colts overcome COVID-19 outbreak on OL

37-10 2021 · 7-9-0 Grant Gordon's takeaways:. Packers roll through NFC North foe en route to No. 1 seed. For roughly 26 minutes of game time, the Packers dominated Sunday night, but had no touchdowns to show for it. Then Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard﻿. Ball game. It produced just a 13-point lead, but for all intents and purposes, the game was sealed there. It was somewhat emblematic of Green Bay's run through the NFC North this season. Before the 2021 campaign even commenced, most prognosticated the Packers would run to a third consecutive division title and they have. Green Bay is 4-1 within the division this season and has one game left against the Lions. The Packers have won five games in a row overall now. They've dominated and claimed nail-biters, and they've beaten lowly foes and contenders. On Sunday night, they locked up the NFC's No. 1 seed and did so by simply taking care of business against an overmatched opponent. Though it was bitterly cold in Green Bay on this evening, Rodgers (29 for 38, 288 yards, two touchdowns) still got hot and Davante Adams (11 receptions for 136 yards, TD) did, too. The sky is blue, water's wet, it's cold in Wisconsin and Rodgers and the Packers rule the NFC North (and the NFC as a whole for that matter, right now).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO