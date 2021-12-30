ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Hard Knocks In Season' Episode 7 recap: Colts overcome COVID-19 outbreak on OL

By Quang M. Lam
NFL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a very special Christmas episode of HBO's Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts. As the Colts prepare to play the Cardinals in Arizona on Christmas Day, COVID-19 has decimated the team, knocking out three starters on the offensive line, including four-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson﻿....

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

This Carson Wentz throw has panic at an all-time high

Carson Wentz delivered a subpar performance on Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. Since Carson Wentz arrived in Indianapolis, the question has been: is he good enough to be the franchise quarterback, not only this season but moving forward for the Indianapolis Colts. The masses have been unable to come to a consensus.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Liev Schreiber
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts QB Carson Wentz reacts to laying an egg vs. Raiders after dealing with COVID-19

The Indianapolis Colts lost 23-20 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Carson Wentz’s return from COVID-19 protocols. The quarterback spent five days in isolation and he certainly looked like he had missed some time, struggling to really get going. Wentz was 0 for 4 to begin the game and as a whole, the offense looked very out of sync for the Colts, who fell to 9-7 on the year. After the defeat, Wentz reacted to his poor play:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Hard Knocks#Covid#American Football#Hbo#Cardinals#Pro Bowl#Raiders
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Sunday's games

37-10 2021 · 7-9-0 Grant Gordon's takeaways:. Packers roll through NFC North foe en route to No. 1 seed. For roughly 26 minutes of game time, the Packers dominated Sunday night, but had no touchdowns to show for it. Then Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard﻿. Ball game. It produced just a 13-point lead, but for all intents and purposes, the game was sealed there. It was somewhat emblematic of Green Bay's run through the NFC North this season. Before the 2021 campaign even commenced, most prognosticated the Packers would run to a third consecutive division title and they have. Green Bay is 4-1 within the division this season and has one game left against the Lions. The Packers have won five games in a row overall now. They've dominated and claimed nail-biters, and they've beaten lowly foes and contenders. On Sunday night, they locked up the NFC's No. 1 seed and did so by simply taking care of business against an overmatched opponent. Though it was bitterly cold in Green Bay on this evening, Rodgers (29 for 38, 288 yards, two touchdowns) still got hot and Davante Adams (11 receptions for 136 yards, TD) did, too. The sky is blue, water's wet, it's cold in Wisconsin and Rodgers and the Packers rule the NFC North (and the NFC as a whole for that matter, right now).
NFL
NFL

Raiders' victory over Colts helps set up two Week 18 win-and-in scenarios in AFC

For years -- forever? -- Al Davis thought the NFL plotted against his beloved Raiders. Last week would have provided plenty of fuel for his conspiracy theory. The upcoming opponent's starting quarterback got COVID-19 and hours later the NFL enacted a seismic change in its protocol to allow players to return after just five days instead of 10. That the switch merely followed CDC guidance for the entire country would have been beside the point in Davis' mind. How else could the Raiders look at the timing of the rule that allowed ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to be on the field for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, with a chance to clinch a playoff spot on the line, as anything but somebody in a very high place being out to get them?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Bengals crack top five; Cowboys, Colts drop

The Packers remain kings as we reach the final week of the regular season. Green Bay locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC after routing Minnesota on Sunday night. The Pack's true reward? Sitting atop the NFL Power Rankings for the sixth consecutive week. Right behind are the Rams, who cracked the top two for the first time since their one-week cameo at No. 1 way back in Week 4.
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL Draft order: Eagles set to be first playoff team to make three first-round picks since Vikings in 2013

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy