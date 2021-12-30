Eastfield Mall COVID-19 Testing: Get tested before gathering for the New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are hoping to get a test ahead of your New Year’s Eve plans, the time is now.

Ahead of the busy weekend some testing sites will be closing early or offering limited hours. The Eastfield Mall’s stop the spread testing site will have limited hours on Thursday and will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The Eastfield Mall’s testing site will be open on Thursday, December 30th from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will reopen on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.

In 2022, you can get a test at the Eastfield Mall’s site on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The positive test rate is currently skyrocketing in Massachusetts this month. And it has doubled in the last 10 days and nearly quadrupled since Thanksgiving.

This past Wednesday, the state processed just under 92 thousand COVID-19 tests revealing 15 thousand cases for a positive test rate of 13.5 percent.

The last time our percentage was that high was May 12th, 2020, but it’s important to note that at that time the state only processed 17 thousand tests when testing availability was limited.

The Eastfield Mall’s turn around time for test results has been 24 hours recently so if you come get a test this Thursday, it could come back before you see others for New Years Eve.

