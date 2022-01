People all over the world love to pair condiments with food because they provide an extra touch that can turn a boring meal into a tasty and more appealing one. There are condiments for all different kinds of tastes, but mustard is one for those who prefer a tangy zip. And it's not just useful for slathering on a hamburger bun or zig-zagging across a hot dog — mustard is extremely versatile and is ideal in dressings and vinaigrettes, glazes, and to add depth to dishes such as deviled eggs and creamy potato salad.

