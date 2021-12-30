The Lofts presents NEW YEARS EVE MINI FEST

If you’re looking for an event to ring in the New Year, the following press release was issued about events at The Battery Atlanta:. New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta presented by Xfinity. The community is invited to ring in the new year at multiple celebratory events happening throughout the Southeast’s premier entertainment destination. Select restaurant and bars – including CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, Live! at the Battery Atlanta and Park Bench– are hosting advanced reservation events. The Early Inning celebrations will begin at 6 p.m. with music from The Lucky Band – named ‘THE face of kindie music’ by The Washington Post. Following the band’s performance, children can join in for a countdown to an inflatable balloon drop at 8 p.m. Late Innings begin at 9 p.m. as emcee Mark Owens welcomes 12 South Band, as festivities culminate with an aerial firework and confetti display over Truist Park at midnight. Parking in the Red, Green, Yellow, Purple, Silver, Delta, 900 and 1100 Decks and Surface Lots will be free for this event beginning at 6 p.m. on December 31, 2021 and will continue until noon on January 1, 2022. Please note, the Orange Deck is not included.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO