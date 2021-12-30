ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois police officer killed, another injured in shooting at motel, report says

By Edmund DeMarche
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo police officers were shot — including one fatally — at a motel in Illinois’ Kankakee County late Wednesday, according to a report. The...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 59

they say to me
5d ago

That’s why the Government have to fumigated them criminals before they control the streets and people get tired and start taking the law into their own hands. Give Police a free hand to handle them thugs the way it should be without consequences for the people that serve us and risk their life every day. THE POLICE.

Reply(1)
29
Super Vision...
5d ago

So the loser already has a criminal record? There’s a shock. America needs to get serious about criminal losers. Mass executions comes to mind.

Reply(2)
14
kidmo
5d ago

All of our systems and policies from Biden and his administration are at fault for most all of our problems, and bigger and more severe problems coming. Inflation, higher taxes, higher and more severe crime, terrorist acts, drug deaths, dangerous issues with China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Reply(1)
15
Related
Fox News

Mississippi officer responds to shooting call, finds son’s body

A police officer in Mississippi responded to a shooting call on Sunday and discovered that her son had been shot in the head and was the victim, according to reports. "As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son,’" the Hazelhurst police officer told WLBT. "So, I literally just go into a break down you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?"
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

North Carolina trooper struck by brother during traffic stop dies from injuries

A North Carolina trooper was hit and killed by his brother, a fellow trooper, during a traffic stop Monday, authorities said. Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop in Rutherford County just before 9 p.m. when his brother, Trooper James Horton, was responding to assist. Trooper James lost control of his vehicle and collided with his brother’s patrol vehicle, officials said. Trooper John and the driver detained during the traffic stop were struck while standing along the side of the road.
TRAFFIC
Fox News

Fox News

694K+
Followers
134K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy