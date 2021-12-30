Illinois police officer killed, another injured in shooting at motel, report says

A police officer in Mississippi responded to a shooting call on Sunday and discovered that her son had been shot in the head and was the victim, according to reports. "As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son,’" the Hazelhurst police officer told WLBT. "So, I literally just go into a break down you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?"

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO