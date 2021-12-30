ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An early look at the 2022 Ole Miss coaching staff

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
 5 days ago

OXFORD – After a few months of just about every rumor imaginable, Lane Kiffin is still in Oxford.

Kiffin, in his second year leading Ole Miss football, has the No. 8 Rebels (10-2) on the verge of history. The program has the chance to win 11 games for the first time, and the season finale is a highly-anticipated matchup with No. 7 Baylor (11-2) at a home away from home for Ole Miss: the Sugar Bowl. It will be the Rebels’ 10th appearance in the game, most of any bowl for the program.

Kiffin is 15-7 as the Rebels’ head coach and was the subject of speculating about several coaching vacancies during recent college football turnover as he was mentioned in various circles as a potential target for Oklahoma, Miami, Oregon and LSU. Instead, Kiffin was rewarded with a new four-year contract that will pay him a base salary of $7.25 million in 2022 with a handful of incentives that will likely bring it closer to $8 million.

“There’s a lot of personal stuff involved with that, that is outside of myself and (is) about our program in there … Assistant coaches, administration, support staff and the funding for them so that we can do this thing at a really high level is in there as well,” Kiffin said earlier this month. “It wasn’t just some personal contract that the head coach gets paid. There’s a lot of work into that.”

Kiffin is secured in Oxford – there has been movement around him, however, as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took the same job on Brent Venables’ Oklahoma staff. Lebby will reportedly make $1.8 million in 2022, according to The Oklahoman and USA Today. Lebby, an Oklahoma alumni, received a contract extension from Ole Miss last January.

Lebby served as UCF’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and at Ole Miss in 2020 and 2021. Over those three seasons, his offenses averaged 43.4, 39.2 and 35.9 points per game, respectively. Each mark ranked in the top-16 nationally.

According to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz, Ole Miss will hire South Florida's Charlie Weis Jr. as its offensive coordinator. Weis, son of former New England Patriots offensive coordinator and Notre Dame coach Charlie Weis, was the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic for two seasons under Kiffin before taking the same job at South Florida.

The hire has not been officially announced.

Zenitz also reported Wednesday that Ole Miss strength coach Wilson Love will be hired by Oregon.

Co-defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge, who helped engineer a defense surrendering two touchdowns per game less than it did a season ago, are still in the fold.

Another key fixture still on staff is defensive line coach Randall Joyner, who All-American defensive end Sam Williams has largely credited with helping him achieve his monstrous 2021 campaign. Joyner was hired by Ole Miss last February after three seasons at SMU.

At SMU in 2019, the Mustangs led the nation with 3.92 sacks per game. That production has carried over to Ole Miss in 2021, as the Rebels are tied for sixth nationally at 3.33 sacks per game.

Ole Miss’ 2022 recruiting class, currently ranked 25th nationally following the early signing period by 247Sports, was not as star-studded as some fans or analysts might have hoped. On Signing Day, Kiffin mentioned the transfer portal as potentially being a reason for the smaller class so as to add established names into the fold as the offseason rolls along.

"I don't think it hurt him — in fact, I think it helps because it shows he's a hot commodity and not a lame duck coach," 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said. "And with his name being mentioned for every job and then him signing an extension, it will help even moreso in the future — a hot name who is not going anywhere."

Of note is that Ole Miss has not signed a quarterback out of the transfer portal yet, as was widely expected with redshirt junior Matt Corral headed to the NFL. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel and Auburn’s Bo Nix signed with South Carolina, UCLA and Oregon, respectively.

Luke Altmyer, a 2021 four-star prospect, figures to be the lead in-house candidate for the quarterback job come 2022.

Comments / 1

