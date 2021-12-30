ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

The year 2021 is almost a blur; maybe 2022 will be calmer

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXyLR_0dYxFYts00

Time seems to speed up when you get older. Events blur together and only a few events stand out as the year comes to a close. Sometimes the events are things historians will examine and debate many years later, and others are personal things histories likely won’t consider.

I still remember when I heard about something called COVID-19. At first, it was a disease way off in China and there was talk about whether it would reach America. Then I started hearing about it in other countries. Then I heard it was in Washington state. Then we were having local meetings about COVID and hearing talk about shutdowns, wearing masks and finding enough of them to go around.

Doing COVID stories became a daily routine. We started working at home. Finally came the day when I was feeling like I had a cold and got a test. I heard that my sister, Karen, had caught COVID. We stayed away from mom for weeks. The test came back, and it told me that I had it.

How did Karen react to the news? She said, “Welcome to the club!”

Thanks to modern technology, I could work from home. I found myself remembering the time when working from home instead of an office became possible and how people debated about the idea. Some workers argued that they were more productive at home while others said that workers would pick up bad habits and start slacking if their superiors weren’t hovering nearby.

Well, I found that working from home made me work harder. I felt like I had to do more, and I found myself multitasking like crazy. Besides working on stories, I was doing my laundry, making lunch and dinner, dusting and whatever else I thought had to be done. I bought groceries online and picked them up.

I have to admit that I missed going to the newsroom, and it was a relief when I was cleared to go back.

Throughout 2021, I kept reminding myself that this country and the world have been through much worse than COVID-19 and survived. The Spanish Flu went through America right after World War I, and it was worse than COVID. Next came the Great Depression. That event put millions of people out of work and it took us years to recover. During those years, poor agricultural practices created what was dubbed the Dust Bowl in the Midwest. Farmland literally blew away. Dark clouds of it actually reached Washington D.C. while Congress was debating a relief bill.

Those events were followed by World War II, and that war touched every American’s life, like it or not. The Cold War started soon after World War II ended with the creation of the atomic bomb. That competition came really close to going hot more than once. I remember learning how close my dad came to being sent to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis and its brush with World War III. I was too young then to understand what was happening.

I’m sure lots of today’s children won’t really understand the COVID-19 pandemic until years have gone by. Sometimes I’m not sure if I understand it 100 percent myself.

What I am sure about is that the country and the world will get through the pandemic. We have faced much worse throughout history, and hopefully 2022 will be the year when life gradually returned to something like normal. There will be a day when masks won’t be an issue and daily reports about COVID will be a thing of the past. The year 2021 is almost a blur to me, but hopefully the pace will slow for 2022. There will come a day when our older selves will be telling uncomprehending children tales of the day when people wore masks everywhere they went and stopped going to places we called “offices.”

I can picture some future great niece or nephew asking me, “What’s an office?”

Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Her View: Maybe this year, we skip the resolutions

A s the new year begins, would it be so radical to accept our imperfect and struggling selves, rather than setting goals to change? Some of us use Jan. 1 as a time to reset and refocus — to summon fresh motivation to get healthier or more productive. For some this strategy is working and need not be abandoned.
MOSCOW, ID
thememphis100.com

Breaking New Year’s resolutions: A tradition almost as old as America

One of the most popular New Year’s traditions is making resolutions. And another? Not following through. Breaking New Year’s resolutions is a source of disappointment for many, but as Americans, could it be in our blood?. What is believed to be the first official mention of New Year’s...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Jordan
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blur#World War Iii#Time#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
Country
China
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
5K+
Followers
89
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Comments / 0

Community Policy