On Christmas Eve, I went to the pantomime in London’s West End with a friend and our three children. While we were preparing to leave the house, my son – who’s five – reminded me of something vital. “Don’t forget your mask, Mummy! I’ve got mine!” I looked at him and had to stifle a laugh, because he was wearing a bright green Hulk costume, the mask covering his entire face – not just his nose and mouth. If only we all took to mask-wearing so easily. In my little boy’s pocket, however: a thin piece of fabric with a...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO