ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

LNP | LancasterOnline photographers pick their favorite football shots of the year [photos]

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked our photographers to pick their...

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#High School Football#American Football
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Lancaster Online

Do opt-outs damage bowl marketability? [column]

TAMPA, Fla. — Linebacker Jesse Luketa and safety Ji’Ayir Brown have been two of Penn State’s better players, this season and certainly Saturday, in a 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Asked about Luketa after the game, Franklin emphatically said, “I will pound the table...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Online

Joe Rudolph leaving tweet

Wisconsin football assistant Joe Rudolph leaving program: 'I pray that it benefits everyone involved'. The Badgers offensive line coach said "I love this place. I love Wisconsin," but “it just felt like a little bit of change could be a good thing.” Here are his thoughts as he leaves for Virginia Tech.
FOOTBALL
Lancaster Online

Penn State market report: Outback Bowl

1. LB Jesse Luketa: Nine tackles in a passionate effort in his final college game. 2. DE Smith Vilbert: Three sacks for a late bloomer who gave some hope for the defensive front going forward. 3. WR Parker Washington: The final step to Jahan Dotson territory is probably route-running, or...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lancaster Online

Eagles' comeback win against Washington tells the story of the season

Jan. 3—LANDOVER, Md. — Nick Sirianni didn't sense any panic on the Eagles sideline. The Eagles were trailing the Washington Football Team; their run game wasn't as effective as it has been for most of the season, and Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was on a hot streak. Still,...
NFL
The Spun

1 Major Conference Went Winless During Bowl Season

Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Favorite images of 2021 WSU football season by photographer at every game

PULLMAN -- These photos, like my heart, bleed crimson and gray. When I was asked by Cougfan.com editors to pick my favorites from the thousands I took during this Washington State football season, I started by asking myself which photos helped illustrate -- at least in my mind -- the resilience and grit of 2021 Cougars. Year after year, I have the honor of being on the field with these men from training camps through bowl games. Every year they have impressed me more and more with their maturity and strength of character.

Comments / 0

Community Policy