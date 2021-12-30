LNP | LancasterOnline photographers pick their favorite football shots of the year [photos]

On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to reports, Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes has confirmed that he is heading to Memphis to become their defensive coordinator. Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes confirmed to @LettermenRow that he is taking the defensive coordinator...
Prior to the start of Saturday’s Rose Bowl Matchup between Ohio State and Utah, news broke that cornerback Marcus Williamson was one of the Buckeyes players that were not going to be suiting up for the game. At halftime, Williamson took to Twitter to announce that he was “retired”...
New Year’s Day began with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit uttering a line on College GameDay that would echo for hours, with the blowback becoming deafening as unfortunate events unfolded hours later in New Orleans. "I think this era of player just doesn't love football,” Herbstreit said, in discussing players...
Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson has been on a Twitter tirade for the last couple of hours. He first announced that he was retiring from football and then it turned into him bashing Buckeyes fans and even going at some of the coaches. Williamson is now going at ESPN’s...
ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
TAMPA, Fla. — Linebacker Jesse Luketa and safety Ji’Ayir Brown have been two of Penn State’s better players, this season and certainly Saturday, in a 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Asked about Luketa after the game, Franklin emphatically said, “I will pound the table...
Wisconsin football assistant Joe Rudolph leaving program: 'I pray that it benefits everyone involved'. The Badgers offensive line coach said "I love this place. I love Wisconsin," but “it just felt like a little bit of change could be a good thing.” Here are his thoughts as he leaves for Virginia Tech.
1. LB Jesse Luketa: Nine tackles in a passionate effort in his final college game. 2. DE Smith Vilbert: Three sacks for a late bloomer who gave some hope for the defensive front going forward. 3. WR Parker Washington: The final step to Jahan Dotson territory is probably route-running, or...
Jan. 3—LANDOVER, Md. — Nick Sirianni didn't sense any panic on the Eagles sideline. The Eagles were trailing the Washington Football Team; their run game wasn't as effective as it has been for most of the season, and Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was on a hot streak. Still,...
Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
PULLMAN -- These photos, like my heart, bleed crimson and gray. When I was asked by Cougfan.com editors to pick my favorites from the thousands I took during this Washington State football season, I started by asking myself which photos helped illustrate -- at least in my mind -- the resilience and grit of 2021 Cougars. Year after year, I have the honor of being on the field with these men from training camps through bowl games. Every year they have impressed me more and more with their maturity and strength of character.
