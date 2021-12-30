Thinking of hospital workers (letter)

Dear nurses and doctors and hospital chaplains and technicians and all others caring for COVID-19 patients this Christmas season:. Wishing you a “Merry Christmas!” sounds glib, off-key. Hospitals are swelling with the latest surge of people sickened by COVID-19. This month, many of you...
As the coronavirus continues to spread and COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase, I wonder what some people are thinking. Some people who refuse to get vaccinated — sometimes spurred by conservative politicians and TV personalities — say it is their choice. Does a hospital have a...
(The Center Square) – With hospitals around the state working with fewer employees but higher numbers of COVID-19 cases, some are limiting some elective procedures to ensure they have capacity. Since tracking staffed hospital beds began nearly two years ago, the state saw a peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations on...
I’m trying to write a love letter to the workers in the hospitals this week. But I don’t want it to read like one of those thank you for your service hero worship suck ups. I’m not putting medicine on a pedestal; I know what you did. It’s just you’re really on my mind, and I’m full of this futile urge to say something earnest to you, from my couch, with my cocoa. No listen, hear me out.
If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
Much attention has been given to the need for mental health support services and methods in which to increase access to such services during the pandemic, as rates of depression, anxiety and domestic violence have increased dramatically since COVID-19′s onset. While the need for such services is undeniable, there is an equivalent need for the provision of mental health and other support services for nurses, physicians and allied health care workers who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition to the shared stressors of anxiety, isolation and infection fears, front-line workers witness an inordinate amount of death and despair during the pandemic and often have to work longer hours due to staff shortages, as many seasoned nurses experiencing burnout have either left or are contemplating leaving the nursing profession, and many new graduate nurses are leaving the field of nursing completely within months of employment.
Cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose were the top four symptoms when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the Omicron variant's first briefing on the symptoms of the early cases.
In Westfield, between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, there were 277 new cases of COVID-19. Two cases resulted in death. Of those 277 confirmed cases, 206 (74%) were unvaccinated. Westfield’s overall vaccination rate was a relatively low 57%. These are the facts. Now, after reading two letters to the editor (The Westfield News, Dec. 15, page 4), I understand why Westfield’s vaccination rate remains low.
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network announced today that they’re reinstating temporary visitation limitations at its hospitals to further protect patients and caregivers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across communities in Western Pennsylvania. AHN is allowing just one inpatient visitor in its facilities per day during the...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The holiday festivities may have come to an end, but local doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic is still here.
UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Don Yealy says they’re seeing more COVID hospitalizations.
“We’ve had a continuous increase over the past seven to 10 days,” said Yealy. “Never had gotten very low, [but] now we’re at higher numbers than even two to three weeks ago.”
Yealy says this is the second highest peak they’ve seen, and it happened in a short period of time.
“The pattern still looks the same in that roughly three-fourths of people who need to come into the...
We’re heartbroken and overwhelmed, too. St. Croix Valley and western Wisconsin hospitals need your help. Recently CEOs from nine large health systems in our region, including HealthPartners, came together in an appeal to the public, asking people to help the overwhelmed health care system. As COVID-19 continues to surge,...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?. A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa’s Republican members of the Legislature and Congress must justify their adamant opposition to public health protocols and measures which would have helped stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of hospitalizations and deaths, over 7,600 Iowans, might have been prevented. Simply claiming “individual...
Are you kidding? Living in the greatest city in the world makes me wonder what is going on here? My husband just got back from waiting on line for over two hours in the cold with a fever to get a COVID test. When he got to the front of the line at 6:30 they counted off six people and said they were closing for the evening!
There have been numerous excellent letters recently about the value of being vaccinated for COVID-19. Yet I have heard many unvaccinated people say that if you are vaccinated and therefore protected, you don’t have to worry about those who are not. This is not true. LNP | LancasterOnline has published several articles about the shortage of hospital beds. Most of the local COVID-19 inpatients are not vaccinated. Almost all of those who are on respirators and dying of COVID-19 are not vaccinated. This takes up beds needed for patients — many with other conditions.
