Suspect flees after hitting police car in Greece

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The chase started around 3 a.m. when police saw the possible suspect in an ongoing...

Comments / 5

Robert Lawrenz
5d ago

I am surprised the police even bothered to begin the chase. with few or no consequences to crimes, it's not worth the effort to initiate the paperwork of a police report. Now the police are down one patrol car, the thief no longer has wheels, and the owner of the stolen vehicle now owns a vehicle that's smashed and wrecked. No one wins unless the laws are enforced and criminals are prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
