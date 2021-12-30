ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Is America's current state something conservatives should want to conserve? |Rolfe

By John Rolfe
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xb1z3_0dYxD4g900

In recent columns I’ve discussed my ongoing effort to learn how conservatism betters the lives of citizens. I’ve frequently cited an Atlantic essay by conservative columnist David Brooks because he writes of common ground I see reflected in the desires of people (left, right and center) in my daily life. (I place more stock in what I see and hear around me than what I see and hear in media.)

Many traditional conservative values are shared by liberals and centrists, and as Brooks writes, because the American Revolution “was fought partly on behalf of abstract liberal ideals and universal principles, the tradition that American conservatism seeks to preserve is liberal.” But, he says, “Conservatism makes sense only when it is trying to preserve social conditions that are basically healthy.”

America’s social conditions haven’t always been healthy and certainly aren’t now. An angry polarized mindset prevails and a brand of conservatism has emerged that I am struggling to understand. It’s personified by Donald Trump and now dominates a Republican Party that gives me no clear sense of how its policies — such as, I presume, cutting taxes and regulations and strictly limiting immigration — will solve complex problems like low wages, inflation, high housing costs, crumbling infrastructure, labor and supply shortages, ineffective and unaffordable health and child care, the pandemic, and the ravages of climate change.

“Today, what passes for the worldview of ‘the right’ is a set of resentful animosities, a partisan attachment to Donald Trump or Tucker Carlson, a sort of mental brutalism,” Brooks wrote, citing the new right’s “contempt for learning and expertise.”

Nearly all of the angry feedback I receive comes from the right and frequently dismisses any challenging information as “fake” and writers like me as “hacks” and “propagandists.” I was mystified by how so many conservatives I know and respect solidly support Trump despite behavior they’ve professed to abhor, and downplay the attempt to overturn the 2020 election without evidence of significant election fraud. (No one has explained how America would be governed and democracy would survive if the Jan. 6 insurrection had succeeded.)

Conservative readers tell me Trump truly fights for them and if he brazenly twists reality, well, all politicians do. Trump does it to benefit his supporters. Yet Rick Perry, who served as Trump’s Secretary of Energy, once said Trump "will destroy a set of principles."

According to Brooks, conservatives are supposed to prize local community, morality, and the past, but are now prone to xenophobic and racist animosity toward immigrants, tribal hostility toward outsiders, paranoia about diversity, and a rigid, self-righteous moralism that sees all social change as evidence of moral decline and social menace.

That millions feel a leader like Trump is necessary is a frightening statement on America’s condition. Much of that desire is driven by political leaders and partisan media that gain from stoking fear, division and rage.

I hear fear in the friendly neighbor who told my wife that our grown kids should have children soon because America needs more white people before minorities take over and ruin the country. I hear it in the coworker who said undocumented immigrants are coming to take what we have.

I’m well aware that tribalism, self-righteous moralism, intolerance, racism, anti-Semitism and violence exist on the left (that’s not true liberalism), but I see hope in Republicans like Charlie Baker, the popular two-term governor of staunchly Democratic Massachusetts, and Michigan’s representatives Debbie Dingell (Democrat) and Fred Upton (Republican) who remain friends and urge us all to "get back to just remembering how much we have in common."

I know that most Americans across the board are beyond sick of a corporate-dominated government and media that can’t be trusted to meet their pressing needs. But violent conflict is not a solution.

More on that next week.

Write to columnist John Rolfe at personallypojo@gmail.com or visit his website Celestialchuckle.com

Comments / 0

Related
aamc.org

Talking to vaccine skeptics in rural, conservative America

Like many in their small, rural town of Front Royal, Virginia, Everett and Kristin Jiles — who describe themselves as Christian conservatives — were on the fence about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Eventually, afraid that her underlying asthma could lead to complications if she got sick, Kristin, 56,...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
The Baltimore Sun

Former Maryland Lt. Gov. and Republican MSNBC commentator Michael Steele won’t run for governor

Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele said Monday that he won’t run for Maryland governor, but will remain part of the national political conversation and wants to see the GOP better define what it stands for. “I made the decision to stand down this round,” said Steele, a Republican MSNBC commentator and ardent critic of former President Donald Trump. “It’s not something the family wants me to do ...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
David Brooks
Person
Debbie Dingell
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Conservatism#United States#American#A Republican Party
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

255
Followers
144
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy