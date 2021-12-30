2022 Oil Price Drivers: 7 Catalysts Can Push It Higher, 6 Could Create Pressure

Given ongoing high and steady sales of crude oil to China and other Asian countries and the likelihood of a new iteration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) being agreed with the U.S. at some point this year, Iran announced plans last week to boost oil production from its supergiant South Azadegan oil field to at least 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the middle of 2023, from the current 140,000 bpd. This output from South Azadegan, and corollary increases in North Azadegan and other major fields that make up the oil-rich cluster of fields in the West Karoun region, will enable Iran to meet its long-standing target of 1 million bpd from this specific region within the next year or two, according to recent comments from the National Iranian Oil Company’s (NIOC) managing director, Mohsen Khojastehmehr.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO