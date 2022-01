This very-strange-looking, 10-inch-long fish does not actually fly above the sea surface like a flying fish, but it flies underwater right above the sandy sea floor! Pinao hates to swim, but it loves to crawl. It is a bottom, sand-dwelling fish, and it has modified fins that look like fingers. As it crawls along the bottom, it scratches through the sand with its spiny fins looking for small critters to eat. It looks like a chicken scratching for food on the forest floor.

