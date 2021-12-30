ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French lawmaker's residence attacked in suspected anti-vaccination protest

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The garage of a French ruling party lawmaker was set on fire and an adjacent wall scrawled with graffiti by suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as the government prepares to tighten legislation on COVID-19 shots amid soaring infection numbers.

In Chambly, north of Paris, the house of Pascal Bois - an MP for President Emmanuel Macron's ruling LREM party - was targeted on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, with his car and garage set on fire and phrases like "Vote No" spray-painted on the wall running around his house.

"Such criminal acts of intimidation are not acceptable in a democracy," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter account on Thursday, adding that police had opened an investigation.

Similar phrases were sprayed on the wall at the offices of LREM lawmaker Carole Bureau-Bonnard in Noyon, further north of Paris in recent weeks.

"It is worrying that some people say that the measures to fight the epidemic make France look like a dictatorship. They should go and take a look in some other countries, and think about the situation in the hospitals, where most of the COVID patients are not vaccinated," Darmanin said.

Faced with a spike in new COVID-19 infections - with a record high of more than 208,000 new cases reported on Wednesday - the government will require that people show proof of vaccination to enter many public places from Jan. 15.

Until now, proof of a recent negative COVID test was sufficient to enters bars, movie theatres and trains.

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sweden charges woman for enlisting son, 12, to fight in Syria

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A Swedish woman has been charged with war crimes for helping enlist her 12-year-old son to fight as a child soldier in Syria, where he was killed in the civil war, prosecutors said on Tuesday. The 49-year-old woman, a Swedish citizen who returned from Syria...
MILITARY
Reuters

France says it could hit 300,000 daily COVID cases on Tuesday

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - France could reach close to a record 300,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in parliament. Reporting by Nicolas Delame and Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Gareth Jones. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country’s pandemic restrictions, with one protester in the eastern town of Lichtenstein biting an officer and another attempting to steal a service weapon.Tens of thousands of people in total took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled “strolls” in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Counter-protests were also held in towns such as Rostock and Trier, the dpa news agency reported.Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

