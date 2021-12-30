Fog blankets parts of Central Florida, possible near-record temps for Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fog will blanket parts of Central Florida Thursday morning.

There is a dense fog advisory in effect for Orange, Osceola, Sumter, Polk, Seminole, Lake, Marion and Flagler counties.

The advisory is in place until 9 a.m.

Temperatures will again be near records, with highs widespread in the 80s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will stay warm through the new year.

A quick front will bring some rain on Sunday and a short blast of cold weather.

On Monday, we’ll wake to 40s with highs in the 60s.

