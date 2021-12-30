ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Axalta Expands Industrial Coatings Portfolio with Launch of Imron Industrial Ultra 2.8 VOC Topcoat

 5 days ago
GLEN MILLS, PA — Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) announced the recent launch of Imron® Industrial Ultra 2.8 VOC Topcoat, an enhanced urethane topcoat to support the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment (ACE) market segments. The new technology offers low VOC emissions and a faster cure...

irei.com

LXP Industrial Trust launches JV

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has recapitalized a 22-property special-purpose industrial portfolio consisting primarily of manufacturing assets through a sale to a new joint venture with an affiliate of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. The portfolio’s total gross valuation is $550 million. LXP will retain a 20-percent interest in the new...
Colfax Announces Plans for Reverse Stock Split

WILMINGTON, DE — Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) announced that it plans to hold a special meeting of stockholders to seek approval for an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, (i) a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at one of three reverse stock split ratios, one-for-two, one-for-three or one-for-four, with the exact ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company at a later date, and (ii) if and when the reverse stock split is effected, a corresponding reduction in the number of authorized shares of their Common Stock by the selected reverse stock split ratio.
Belt Power Expands in Midwest, Acquires Accurate Industrial Products

MARIETTA, GA — Belt Power LLC, a full-service distributor and fabricator of belting and components for lightweight conveyor systems, announced Jan. 3 that it completed the acquisition of Accurate Industrial Products, LLC on Dec. 30, 2021. As a highly respected fabricator and distributor for more than 25 years, Accurate...
State
Pennsylvania State
West to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

EXTON, PA — West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) announced that it will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on January 10, 2022. Management will present at 11:15 a.m. EST. The Company also announced that a live audio webcast will be available in...
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants

RADNOR, PA — Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) announced the recent grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 59,750 shares of its common stock and the grant of restricted stock units to purchase and an aggregate of 3,400 shares as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Baudax Bio Reports Inducement Grant

MALVERN, PA — Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) announced that the Compensation Committee of Baudax Bio’s Board of Directors recently approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 109,250 shares of Baudax Bio’s common stock and restricted stock units covering 31,900 shares of Baudax Bio’s common stock to 14 newly-hired employees, with a grant date of December 29, 2021.
Five Below, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) announced that management will participate in the 2022 ICR Conference planned to be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Joel Anderson, President and CEO, and Ken Bull, CFO, are currently scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Seagis Property Group Acquires 57,202 SF Warehouse

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Seagis Property Group announced that it has acquired a 57,202 square foot distribution facility located at 9700 NW 17th Street in Doral, FL (Miami-Dade County). The acquisition increases the Company’s South Florida portfolio to 113 buildings and over 6 million square feet. “The irreplaceable location...
Stanley Siegfried Named Vice President of Operations of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc.

NEWARK, DE — The Board of Directors of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), recently named Stanley Siegfried Vice President of Wastewater Operations. Siegfried has over 30 years of professional experience in utility plant construction. He has provided Artesian with his high-level expertise in the design and construction of wastewater facilities while overseeing their efficient operation.
UFP Industries Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing For $25M

UFP Industries Inc (NASDAQ: UFPI) subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc., a manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates, and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if specific future performance goals are met. Ultra designs and produces ornamental aluminum fence and railing products...
Coated Fabrics Market 2022 :Industry Statistics, Emerging Opportunities, Revenue and Volume Analysis by 2028

The Objective of our research report includes the basic overview of the “Global Coated Fabrics Market 2021“.The information in the report consists of scope, size, estimation, and growth with upcoming possibilities of OMICRON VIRUS IMPACTED ON GLOBAL MARKET forecasts term from 2022-2028. It contains geographical location,Coated Fabrics market manufacturers, varieties, and application. The market development opportunities and threats to the market growth are the major sections of the report. The focus of the report is on defining the chain structure of the industry, key players, market share, and marketing channels used by the competitors. The Coated Fabrics market report also gives detailed information about raw material suppliers, labor, and the manufacturing cost of the product.
Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market 2021 Global Major Manufacturers Analysis and Industrial Applications Report Forecasts To 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". The global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings market is estimated at million US$ in 2021 and is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of % in the forecast period between 2022 and 2028.
Faropoint picks up Kushner’s NJ industrial portfolio for $133M

New Jersey’s industrial market has notched a flurry of recent deals, the latest of which saw the Kushner Companies trade a 10-building industrial portfolio. Industrial investment firm Faropoint acquired the properties in infill areas across Bergen and Morris counties for $132.5 million, the Commercial Observer reported. The portfolio includes more than 654,000 square feet and is a combined 98 percent leased.
EverWest pays $66M for NJ industrial portfolio

EverWest Realty Partners’ industrial expansion in the tri-state area continued last week with the purchase of a New Jersey portfolio for almost $66 million. The company acquired a three-building portfolio in Moonachie for about $65.9 million, according to Real Estate Weekly. The 190,000-square-foot portfolio stretches across three addresses: 135, 137-141 and 170 West Commercial Avenue in the Meadowlands, a high-demand infill location in northern New Jersey.
Cantaloupe, Inc. Appoints Jeff Dumbrell as Chief Revenue Officer

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) announced that Jeff Dumbrell has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer effective January 1, 2022. Dumbrell has over 20 years of experience building and scaling high-performing payments and technology organizations globally. From 2008 to 2013, Dumbrell served as EVP of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific at VeriFone Systems, Inc. where revenue grew during his tenure from approximately $350 million to over $900 million across 50+ countries. Prior to that role, Dumbrell led VeriFone’s North America effort for five years, growing revenue to over $350 million. While at VeriFone he expanded the company’s highly successful channel partnership relationships in the US, Canada, and throughout Europe and the Middle East. Most recently, Dumbrell served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Boost Payment Solutions. Dumbrell co-founded and was CEO of PowaPOS, a B2B infrastructure provider of tablet and smartphone-based payments technology for the point-of-sale industry, prior to its sale to SuperCom (Nasdaq: SPCB) in 2016.
