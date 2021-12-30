Axalta Expands Industrial Coatings Portfolio with Launch of Imron Industrial Ultra 2.8 VOC Topcoat

WILMINGTON, DE — Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) announced that it plans to hold a special meeting of stockholders to seek approval for an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, (i) a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at one of three reverse stock split ratios, one-for-two, one-for-three or one-for-four, with the exact ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company at a later date, and (ii) if and when the reverse stock split is effected, a corresponding reduction in the number of authorized shares of their Common Stock by the selected reverse stock split ratio.

