LIHU‘E — The Kaua‘i Bus will have a new and improved design for its 2022 monthly bus passes starting Jan. 1. The new passes will have a different color each month, and will contain a QR code to link riders to The Kaua‘i Bus website, thekauaibus.com, where riders can get live tracking information on bus-arrival times. General passes will have a horizontal design, while discount passes will be vertical.

KEKAHA, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO