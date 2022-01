Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 5-11, 2021

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 5-11, 2021, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office.

Jeff Bert to Dost Investments, Powell Drive, Chambersburg, $175,000

Richard Stevick to Joseph Monacella, Pond View Lane, Montgomery Township, $262,500

Tracy Stains to Michael Brown, Coontown Road, Hamilton Township, $228,500

Stephen Joe Cook to Jeffrey Bert, East McKinley Street, Chambersburg, $270,000

Catherine Thompson to John Arrington, Northern Lights Drive, Montgomery Township, $140,000

Rachel Fortney (Wisner) to Integrity First Home Buyers, lot in Quincy Township, $106,000

Rheva Mentzer to 24/7 Property Preservation, Fox Hill Road, Quincy Township, $71,000

Logan West to Ricky Neilsen, Sollenberger Road, Hamilton Township, $230,000

Andrew Friedman to Daryl Johnson, Apple Grove Lane, Washington Township, $469,900

Exeter 1465 Nitterhouse to Pool 3 Industrial PA, Nitterhouse Drive, Chambersburg, $1

Timothy Wallace to Erin Collinson, Leafmore Road, Hamilton Township. $276,000

DR Horton Inc. New Jersey to Jennifer Albertini, Cross Fields Drive, Washington Township, $361,900

DL Limited to Bridgett Baer, Philadelphia Avenue, Greene Township, $310,000

Tricorner Gemcraft Homes to MH Realty Investments, lot in Antrim Township, $445,000

Jerry Keene to Shawn Pensinger, Licking Creek Court, Montgomery Township, $246,000

Pen Mar Properties to Joseph Kaufman, Little Africa Lane, Washington Township, $40,000

Avalon Development to Snowbergers Custom Homes Inc., Benning Avenue, Washington Township, $25,000

Michael Brown to Catherine Jones, Woodlawn Drive, Chambersburg, $186,500

Mark Chimel II to Jordan Christophel, Oakley Lane, Antrim Township, $215,000

Carol Roberts (estate) to Billie Joe Pees, Gehr Road, Washington Township, $175,000

Benjamin Kanner to James Goss, Duncan Avenue, Chambersburg, $219,000

Val Beltz to Tach Properties, tracts in Chambersburg, $125,000

MR DS Investments to Ray Frazer, Black Gap Road, Greene Township, $297,000

Doris Ervin (estate) to Pamela Moore, Progress Road, Chambersburg, $165,000

Knepper Properties to CW Kiser Construction, Lincoln Way West, Hamilton Township, $15,000

Ronald Corwell to Tach Properties, parcel in Chambersburg, $137,000

Betty Peterson to Amos Bauman, Poe Road, Guilford Township, $190,000

Susanne Proulx to Amanda Rivera, lot in Chambersburg, $205,000

Raphael Woodruff to Justin Robinson, Mercersburg Road, Montgomery Township, $205,000

Tach Properties to Maya Osten, parcel in Greene Township, $85,000

William Vaughn to Keith Culler, Furnace Road, Washington Township, $73,000

Ruth Ann Coe to Walter Clark, Coral Ridge Road, Guilford Township, $125,000

Jacob Bruno to Wesley Gundacker, Jackson Avenue, Washington Township, $206,500

Mark Crouse to URR Group, St. Andrews Drive, Greene Township, $65,000

Bena Services to John Salancy, Summit Avenue, Washington Township, $264,500

North End Development to Marjorie Driscoll, Oriole Court, Washington Township, $245,500

N&K Development to Meadowbook C&C, Matthew Drive, Chambersburg, $2,000,000

Robert Smith to David Chilson, parcels in Antrim Township, $480,000

Martin Family Irrevocable Trust to Springfield Contractors, Cross Fields Drive, Washington Township, four lots at $9,200 each

Paul Rhodes to Tamara Hudson, Cumberland Highway, Lurgan Township, $232,000

Thomas Mongold to Michael Barnhart, Corls Ridge Road, Guilford Township, $43,500

Crystal Hamilton to Heather Worthy, South Main Street, Peters Township, $75,000

K. Louise Tice (estate) to Nolan Carbaugh, Meadowview Circle, Greencastle, $245,000

Mann Building Contractor to Daniel Castellanos Hernandez, Delano Drive, Chambersburg, $205,000

Little Blue to Konrad Stauffer, South Main Street, Chambersburg, $128,900

Kenneth Jenkins to Julie Hess, lot in Southampton Township, $58,000

Eldon Lehman to Aaron Dayhoff, Fort Loudon Road, Montgomery Township, $445,000

Fred Wade to Brad Wright, Forest Lane, Metal Township, $210,000

Ronald Hocker to Rachel Long, Martina Drive, $229,000

Edward Wolff (estate) to Kaitlin Blake, Clayton Avenue, Waynesboro, $195,000

Patrick Lare to Lloyd Branthafer Jr., Siloam Road, Greene Townsihp, $170,000

Kacie Haines to Jesse Taylor, Orrstown Road, Southampton Township, $175,000

William Killinger to Jim Hill, South Coldbrook Avenue, Chambersburg, $150,000

Teresa Ott to Kailash Chimariya, tracts in Lurgan Township, $250,000

Alice Fulton (estate) to SPG Capital, West Sixth Street, Waynesboro, $118,500

Gayman Real Estate Holdings to Sunny Slope Properties, Airport Road, Greene Township, $1,000,000

Kay Kyle to Donald Smith, lot in Southampton Township, $257,000

Adam Rowland to Joseph McDermott III, Grindstone hill Road, Antrim Township, $476,500

Harold Lehman (estate) to Gerald Gayman, Musser Road, Greene Township, $185,000

Russell Hawbaker Jr. to Sarah Anderson, Fort Loudon Road, Montgomery Township, $141,000

Arlene Weikel to Thomas Hunsberger, President Avenue, Southampton Township, $270,000

Integrity First Home Buyers to Jared Bowie, South Price Avenue, Waynesboro, $125,000

Michael Foster Sr. to James Frisosky, Dogwood Drive, Peters Township, $150,000

Illeana Stevens (estate) to Harden Homes, Buchanan Trail East, Antrim Township, $117,000

