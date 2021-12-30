ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

COLUMN: Looking back and forward with predictions

By Cynthia Stead Columnist
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7rkZ_0dYxBGOs00

It’s year 12 of my annual predictions. As always, prior years are graded, topping 50% correct over time. Best ever was 2019, with 86% right, and I am still over 50% for the whole 11 years.

For 2021, I predicted:

COVID-19 will drag through the next year as well, as we cope with the danger of mutated strains such as those in Britain and the medical risks to some with chronic conditions of the vaccine. There may be some Americans with Disabilities Act issues when employers require it.

I honestly didn’t anticipate total politicization of vaccination, or its use as a social bludgeon. It got worse after Trump didn’t have to be credited with vaccines and anti-vaxxers replaced the MAGA hat for public shaming. Unfortunately, you can choose your politics, but not your medical needs. Grade: 100%.

President Biden will get all of his cabinet picks quickly, but will find his early legislative initiatives stall. He has more knowledge of The Process than any president since Lyndon Johnson, but the Senate collegiality and compromise he knew is vanished and his style will not age well with angry, younger Democrats.

Again, 100%. Compromise, reasonableness and practicality have become cuss words.

A Cape legislator will receive a well-deserved and marked promotion in status. While she got a promotion, it was not the one I had in mind. Her ultimate leadership may still be a few years in the future. (I will not identify her.) Grade: 80%.

The Patriots will have a much needed rebuilding year, hopefully with fewer COVID restrictions on practices, and will once again have a winning record. But that’s all. Grade: 85%. It wasn’t inaccurate but didn’t go far enough. Who could have predicted a rookie quarterback playing his first games in the NFL, let alone playoffs and division play, would have such a record of success? Even Tom Brady didn’t do that well!

My predictions for 2022:

The beatings will continue until the vaccine is universal. Herd immunity is being buried quietly in the side yard, as its utility as a public health theory is dropping. Large-scale immunity for contagious diseases like smallpox, or polio or measles can be developed — but a virus like COVID-19 constantly mutates, like the flu, which is why flu shots are different every year. Widespread vaccination of healthy people may even spur that mutation.

The more difficult process of isolation and distancing may be much more effective, but the ways it will change society is drastic.

Issues surrounding parental involvement in school curriculum won’t go away. Remote learning brought parents inside the classroom, and many did not like what they saw. Education activists have little patience with the claims of families who wish to transmit their values, saving ones that they approve of, as such ideas are outmoded in contrast to modern academic thought.

Since families may be stuck working at home anyway, the logistics of homeschooling seem less daunting and there may be a quiet, but significant, uptick in that option. And it will be a while before the phrase "it’s for the children" translates into almost automatic school appropriation for teachers who dragged their feet on returning to in-person classrooms while parents were struggling to get back to work.

The Democrats will lose the Senate in 2022, and have a smaller majority in the House. Sen. Joe Manchin will not change parties, but may attract more conservative Democrats to form a voting bloc. Nancy Pelosi will not be reelected as speaker in a more divided House, but the extremist Democrats will be disappointed in her replacement as well.

As in the 1980s, a wash of new residents will attempt to change the fabric of the Cape, and will try to introduce more urbanization and government services. The relationship between the low tax rates they enjoy and the greater reliance on self to perform tasks like taking brush to the dump instead of having the Department of Public Works visit every street, will not be immediately understood.

The Patriots will be eliminated in the playoffs, but to get that far was one hell of a rebuilding. For 2023, they will be back at the top, and even … but I say no more.

Come back next December and see how I did!

Comments / 0

Related
altamontenterprise.com

Looking forward to a great future

As we move into the new year, we can look back at a year of accomplishment with lots happening. We were able to bring into our country about two million emigrants. They came streaming in with their diseases? and COVID-19? to a good life with plenty of freebees. Thousands of them even get to vote in the next election in some states.
BUSINESS
Salon

What Joe Manchin wants

Senator Joe Manchin's sudden declaration that he opposed the President's Build Back Better initiative sent shockwaves through Washington and the climate movement – although many progressives had previously feared that Manchin would, after weakening many climate vital provisions, turn on the whole project. They were right. As Democrats wrestle...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Manchin
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Panic and predictions

Each morning, my wife and I watch the local news and wager on whether a killing or COVID will be the lead story. Living not far from New Orleans, it usually is a 50-50 proposition. But of late, it has been the world health disaster known as omicron that has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Americans#Maga#Senate#Democrats#Patriots#Covid
carrollconews.com

Looking back and forward

As 2021’s final days wind down, it’s a good time to reflect on what’s happened over the past year and to look forward to 2022. It’s no secret that 2021 has been a difficult year in many respects. The specter of COVID-19 that arrived in early 2020 is still around, as are the same tired political arguments over the virus and how best to fight it. But 2021 also brought vaccines for those of us who chose to get them. Life seemed almost normal a lot of the time, even if the Omicron variant threatens to change that in the near future.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

576
Followers
289
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy