Ring in the new year with a $500M Powerball jackpot

By Melanie DaSilva
 5 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You have the chance to start 2022 as a millionaire.

No one won the grand prize for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing so the estimated jackpot has grown to $500 million with a cash value of $355 million.

The last time someone won the jackpot was in early October.

The next drawing will be Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, New Year’s Day.

You can watch the drawing on WPRI 12 at 11 p.m.

Rhode Island ramping up testing in the New Year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s day one of 2022 and state leaders in Rhode Island are ramping up COVID-19 testing. Thousands of appointments were added to state testing sites on Saturday to help curb the spread of the virus. On Thursday, Gov. Dan McKee announced over 3,000 tests were made available across eight different testing […]
