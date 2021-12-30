Ring in the new year with a $500M Powerball jackpot

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You have the chance to start 2022 as a millionaire.

No one won the grand prize for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing so the estimated jackpot has grown to $500 million with a cash value of $355 million.

The last time someone won the jackpot was in early October.

The next drawing will be Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, New Year’s Day.

