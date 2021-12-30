ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

Man fatally struck by 2 vehicles on Long Island; 2nd driver flees: police

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJf0Y_0dYx83w000

FREEPORT, L.I. — A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being struck by two vehicles on a Long Island street, according to police, who say the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene.

Authorities said it was around 6:20 p.m. when the 32-year-old victim tried to cross Henry Street in Freeport and was first struck by a Chevrolet SUV heading southbound on Henry Street.

The driver of the SUV, a 67-year-old man, stopped and remained at the scene, police said.

While the victim was lying in the street he was struck a second time by a sedan heading southbound on the street, officials said.

The driver of the sedan initially stopped, but then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was soon transported to a local hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead just before 7 p.m., authorities said. His identity was not released.

Police said their investigation was ongoing early Thursday. No arrests had been made.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 17

Jhony Nelson
5d ago

There must be a camera somewhere to catch that run away driver. You saw what you did and still didn't stay. Karma will find you. 😤🤐

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

85-year-old Queens woman found dead in her home with neck trauma: NYPD

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — The NYPD launched an investigation Monday morning after an 85-year-old woman was found dead in her home with neck injuries, authorities said. According to police, officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious woman in a home located on Country Pointe Circle, in the Queens Village neighborhood around 10:20 a.m. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot in apparent Bronx home invasion: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man was shot during an apparent home invasion in the Bronx Monday morning, police said. It happened at a residence along Summit Avenue near West 162nd Street in the Highbridge neighborhood around 10:20 a.m., authorities said. Preliminary investigation determined a 31-year-old man heard someone knocking at the door. When he […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot twice during attempted carjacking in Queens: NYPD

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A man was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking in Queens on Monday night, according to the NYPD. Police said a call came in around 9:30 p.m. for a man shot on 72nd Road, near 113th Street, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. Responding officers found the 51-year-old victim with gunshot […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn Burger King attack: Suspects beat 22-year-old worker

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An attacker jumped over the counter of a Brooklyn Burger King and held a worker down while another individual punched the employee. The two attackers struck inside a Linden Boulevard Burger King on Dec. 4, police said. The NYPD released surveillance video of the assault on Monday. It shows the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freeport, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Freeport, NY
PIX11

Woman, dog dead in Brooklyn shooting

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A woman and a dog were killed in a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night, police said. After she was shot around 9:45 p.m., the 36-year-old woman was taken from the scene on Dekalb Avenue near Franklin Avenue to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Officials on Monday morning identified the victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bicyclist critically injured in Long Island collision: police

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. – A bicyclist was critically injured after colliding with a vehicle on Long Island on New Year’s Eve. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the vicinity of William Avenue and Hempstead Turnpike, police said. A 64-year-old man was driving a silver Honda east on Hempstead Turnpike when he was involved in […]
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police#Vehicles#Accident#Suv
PIX11

Video: Teen robbed at gunpoint by duo in Bronx elevator

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Two armed suspects were caught on camera robbing a teenager inside an elevator in a Bronx building in late December, according to the NYPD. Police said it happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 inside a building on Hunts Point Avenue, near the intersection of Faile Street, in the Hunts Point […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

13-year-old boy missing in Brooklyn as temps dip below freezing: NYPD

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Authorities were searching for a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy early Monday who went missing over 24 hours earlier, according to the NYPD. Police said Terell Gray was reported missing early Sunday and was presumed still missing as temperatures dipped down below freezing overnight. The teen was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday inside […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen, 17, slashed in the leg in Harlem: police

HARLEM, Manhattan – A 17-year-old boy was slashed in Upper Manhattan Monday morning, police said. Authorities responded to a call around 11:20 a.m. for a teen slashed in the vicinity of Saint Nicholas Terrace and Convent Avenue in Harlem, police said. The incident appeared to have occurred near the City College of New York (CCNY) […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
PIX11

Woman killed after being stabbed multiple times in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed near Broadway and 23rd Street, on the border of Astoria and Long Island City. An initial report was made at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, police said. They found the unconscious woman, who had been stabbed multiple times, on the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man dead in Queens subway turnstile jumping incident: NYPD

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A 28-year-old man died as he fell while jumping a turnstile at a Queens subway station on Sunday morning, police said. Video shows the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, misplace his footing and fall, striking his head, sources said. The man was pronounced dead at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NJ man arrested, charged in New Year’s Eve homicide: officials

TRENTON, N.J. — A Trenton man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting and killing another man Friday night, officials said. The suspect, 35-year-old Shannon Williams, is accused of killing a man about 7 p.m. Friday on Beakes Street in Trenton. When police arrived on that scene, they found 47-year-old Emanuel Ross on the ground with […]
TRENTON, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy