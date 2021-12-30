Man fatally struck by 2 vehicles on Long Island; 2nd driver flees: police

FREEPORT, L.I. — A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being struck by two vehicles on a Long Island street, according to police, who say the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene.

Authorities said it was around 6:20 p.m. when the 32-year-old victim tried to cross Henry Street in Freeport and was first struck by a Chevrolet SUV heading southbound on Henry Street.

The driver of the SUV, a 67-year-old man, stopped and remained at the scene, police said.

While the victim was lying in the street he was struck a second time by a sedan heading southbound on the street, officials said.

The driver of the sedan initially stopped, but then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was soon transported to a local hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead just before 7 p.m., authorities said. His identity was not released.

Police said their investigation was ongoing early Thursday. No arrests had been made.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

