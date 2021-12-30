ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep
 5 days ago

Audio will be available later today. The U.S. hits...

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Covid self-isolation time cut

After Christmas gatherings were officially given the green light by Boris Johnson, today brings a further boost to families' celebrations. Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has announced that self-isolation will immediately be cut from 10 days to seven to combat crippling staff shortages and release people earlier over the festive period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.__________________________________ TOP STORIES __________________________________VIRUS OUTBREAK — The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world coexist with this virus? Experts agree that the coronavirus is here to stay. Ending the pandemic won’t be like flipping a light switch....
WORLD
Tuesday morning UK news briefing: 'We can't jab world every six months'

Today marks a momentous anniversary for Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, one of the UK's most senior vaccine scientists. A year ago, the first dose of the AstraZeneca jab he helped to develop was injected into the arm of a dialysis patient - marking a pivotal moment in the global fight against the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Audio#British
Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Election lies get standing ovation at Jim Jordan QA

A crowd rose to its feet in applause at a forum last month when a man questioned GOP Congressman Jim Jordan about what he would do about the untrue assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Jordan was speaking at a December event hosted by the Lima Community for Medical Freedom […] The post Election lies get standing ovation at Jim Jordan Q&A appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Politics
Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
A bad day for Donald Trump, and it's only Tuesday

Rachel Maddow runs through a litany of the day's bad headlines for Donald Trump, from his accountant and banker talking to New York investigators, to another court loss in his years long effort to keep his taxes secret, to his former chief of staff being referred to the DOJ for contempt of Congress in an investigation that is clearly scrutinizing him for potential violation of federal crimes. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS

