Traffic

New Year's Eve: Strike and Covid set to disrupt trains

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrain passengers are being advised to alter their New Year's Eve plans due to a planned strike. CrossCountry has cancelled services across England, Scotland and Wales and will be operating a "very limited timetable" on other routes. It follows travel disruption caused by a strike on Christmas Eve. The...

www.bbc.com

