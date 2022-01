The father of a New Hampshire girl who hasn't been seen since 2019, but who police just recently learned is missing, has been arrested, police said Wednesday. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony second-degree assault, interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, according to police in Manchester.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 6 HOURS AGO