Elon Musk Denies Being Satoshi Nakamoto

The thing is that the Hashcash system Adam Back was working on is similar to Bitcoin code, which means they were made on the same PC. Since the creation of the first Bitcoin (BTC), the world has been questioning who is standing behind this crypto. Until now, we have not known much about Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin and software Bitcoin-Qt. There have been numerous versions of names that could hide behind the pseudonym, from Finnish economic sociologist Dr. Vili Lehdonvirta to Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright. Currently, one of the top-discussed names that could be involved in the creation of BTC is Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream. There are several proofs of Adam Back probably being Satoshi Nakamoto, and we will discuss them below.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO