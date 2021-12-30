ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Denies Being Satoshi Nakamoto

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elon Musk also reiterated his earlier position about Bitcoin as a store of value. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet again denied claims that he is Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. He reiterated this at a podcast hosted by Lex Fridman on Wednesday, 29th December 2021. Musk...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Satoshi Nakamoto Launched The Bitcoin Network Exactly 13 Years Ago Today

Bitcoin has been a major driving force behind the crypto revolution that has been in the works for over a decade now. Back in 2009, when Satoshi Nakamoto was preparing to take the Bitcoin network online, very few people knew about it. In fact, the new system only became known...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
cryptoglobe.com

Elon Musk on Mars, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin

During a recent interview, Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk shared his latest thoughts on money, cryptocurrency in general, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin. His comments came an interview for episode #252 of the Lex Fridman podcast. Below are some highlights from Musk’s comments during this excellent interview. Fridman and...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypto Currency#Tesla#The Bitcoin Whitepaper
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk Makes Another Impossible Tesla Promise For 2022

When it comes to bold claims about future products, no one tops Tesla's CEO. Elon Musk is the master of promising that groundbreaking technology is "coming soon," but Tesla has missed its fair share of these deadlines. A few examples include autonomous cars coming in two years (promised in 2016), one million robotaxis on the road (promised by 2020), and countless delayed vehicle launches like the Roadster, Semi, and Cybertruck.
BUSINESS
New Scientist

Can Elon Musk and Tesla really build a humanoid robot in 2022?

In August 2021, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would build a humanoid robot designed to “eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks” and respond to voice commands, promising to show off a prototype in 2022. Can the company deliver on Musk’s goal?. Tesla has achieved a great deal since...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker Rundown: Here Are Top Business News Stories of 2021

These are the top news stories that captured public attention in 2021, a year in which there was no shortage of surprises and twists. The year 2021 was an eventful one in the worlds of mainstream finance and business. It also saw the emerging crypto industry make inroads into mainstream finance, along with sister sectors, including blockchain, NFT, and Web3.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Denies Claims That He Is Hogging Space

Elon Musk has denied recent claims that he is “making the rules” when it comes to the space industry and that his Starlink satellites are taking up too much room. The Tesla founder’s comments follow accusations from the European Space Agency and after China filed a complaint suggesting that its space stations had been forced to avoid collisions with Musk’s satellites on several occasions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Coinspeaker

Barely Sociable Analyst Believes Blockstream CEO Adam Back Is Satoshi Nakamoto

The thing is that the Hashcash system Adam Back was working on is similar to Bitcoin code, which means they were made on the same PC. Since the creation of the first Bitcoin (BTC), the world has been questioning who is standing behind this crypto. Until now, we have not known much about Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin and software Bitcoin-Qt. There have been numerous versions of names that could hide behind the pseudonym, from Finnish economic sociologist Dr. Vili Lehdonvirta to Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright. Currently, one of the top-discussed names that could be involved in the creation of BTC is Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream. There are several proofs of Adam Back probably being Satoshi Nakamoto, and we will discuss them below.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk Offloads Additional $1B Worth of Tesla Shares

Elon Musk said he sold a further sizable stake of his Tesla shares to offset a massive $11 billion tax bill. According to an SEC filing, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive officer Elon Musk has offloaded an additional 934,090 shares worth $1.02 billion. The offloaded stock comprises the billionaire’s stake in his electric vehicle car company as well as his solar business.
STOCKS
Fudzilla

Musk hacks off Chinese

Chinese citizens have declared Elon Musk public enema number one after his Starlink programme satellites nearly hit the country’s space station. The Chinese lashed out online against billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk's space ambitions after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Coast News

Bro, what if Elon Musk surfed?

Don’t worry, I’ll get to Elon Musk in a minute. One flat and rainy afternoon in the spring of 1975 I wrote a whimsical short story called “Board Talk.” The idea was that Australian surfing legend Bob McTavish had invented a talking surfboard that would instruct its rider on how to ride each wave.
ECONOMY
Tree Hugger

Is It OK to Buy a Tesla and Resent Elon Musk?

When Elon Musk was named Time magazine’s "Person of the Year," the news garnered a decidedly mixed response from climate- and clean-tech folks. On the one hand, there are those who appreciate how Tesla has supercharged the world of electric vehicle charging, developed (if not yet scaled) alternatives to heavy-duty trucks, and forced even reluctant car makers to take electrified transportation seriously. On the other hand, there are those of us who are suspicious of cars as “the answer,” dislike Musk’s trashing of public transit and are furious about emissions related to a privatized space race. And that’s before we get into other issues like mass wealth inequality, questionable tweets and SEC regulations, or labor relations and unionization.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy