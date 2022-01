Ken Potter has announced his candidacy for re-election as constable in the Seventh Civil District of Carter County. Potter is a veteran law enforcement officer, having served more than 30 years in the Tri-Cities. Currently, he is the chief training officer for the East Tennessee Constables Association and is a state certified firearms instructor. Potter holds numerous certifications in law enforcement and is considered an expert on the use of force, having written a use of force policy that has been adopted by a number of other law enforcement agencies.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO