This season has been quite the rollercoaster, if a rollercoaster just went straight down to the centre of the Earth. The Montreal Canadiens are 7-23-4, good for 18 points, and behind even the Ottawa Senators. They are ahead of just the Arizona Coyotes right now, and are behind even the Seattle Kraken, who have followed the more traditional route of expansion teams by being pretty terrible.

NHL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO