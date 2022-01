The FAA has a plan to deal with a troubling trend of unruly passengers: They’re planning to send them to the end of the line. Under a new partnership between TSA and FAA, the FAA will share information of passengers facing fines for unruly behavior with TSA who may remove the passenger from TSA PreCheck screening eligibility, which is a privilege reserved for low-risk travelers.

FAA ・ 14 DAYS AGO