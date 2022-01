There are few things more obnoxious about the American healthcare system than fat, unexpected medical bills. For those of us who have endured such sacrilege to our finances, there’s some good news: Starting January 1, the “No Surprises Act” (NSA) aims to eliminate most surprise medical bills from out-of-network providers. It’s set to slash 10 million surprise bills a year, which is huge. Could this new ban mean that we can all expect fewer, if any, unexpected medical bills? Optimistically speaking, yes.

