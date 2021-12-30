'Maybe, baby': Yungblud hints at Miley Cyrus collaboration

Amidst the wardrobe malfunctions, slightly cringe Will Smith covers, and ill-conceived resolutions, this Friday’s revamped, millennial-focused NBC-Does-New-Years-Eve special featured one really special moment that seemed to soar above the others. Approximately twenty minutes before the clock struck midnight, ushering us all from one crazy year into what is sure to be an even crazier one, co-host Miley Cyrus brought out her “baby sister,” fellow singer Noah Cyrus, for a delightful cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”
