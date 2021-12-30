ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds more flights canceled as Omicron spread intesifies

By Fey Aniston, Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite thousands of flights being canceled during Christmas eve, hundreds more were canceled on Wednesday as the current omicron variant continues to wreak havoc on travelers and airlines alike. Some of the airline companies complained about being understaffed as more pilots, flight attendants, and ground crews are being exposed...

NBCMontana

Some local flights delayed, canceled Monday morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers are scrambling to get home after winter storms and staffing shortages forced cancellations at airports across the country. The flight status boards shows at Bozeman Yellowstone International there have been three cancellations for Monday. Two of those flights are to Denver at 6:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m., another is to San Francisco at 7:37 a.m.
MISSOULA, MT
The Independent

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

A winter storm hitting the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic to further frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first few days of the new year.More than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded as of midday Monday, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 8,500 flights were delayed, including 3,100 in the U.S.Travelers could take hope from an improving weather forecast. Airlines canceled fewer than 300 U.S. flights scheduled for Tuesday.First, however, they had to contend with a winter storm was expected to bring as much as 10...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

15% Of Flights Canceled At Pittsburgh International Airport, Stranding Holiday Travelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of people who traveled home for the holidays are now trying to get back to Pittsburgh, but flight delays and cancellations are making it difficult. It’s a mess here and across the country as several factors collide at once: a surge of travelers over the holidays, airline employees not being able to work because of COVID and bad weather. After enjoying the holidays, it’s not the news many travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport wanted to hear Monday. “Our flight today was originally canceled,” said Brian Leard who was trying to fly home to Lawrence, Kansas. “Originally I was supposed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

Flight Delays, Cancellations Persist At Dallas Airports Due To COVID-19 And Winter Weather

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the start of a new week, some people are still trying to make it home after numerous flight cancellations and delays over the weekend. It’s left several people stuck in North Texas. The people who are flying said there’s a lot of stress when it comes to traveling, especially during this time of year, but everyone has the same goal: to get back home. “All of our flights got changed, I had to rebook the flight twice just to get them home today,” said Nathan Lighthart. For four days, Lighthart said he has been trying to find a way home...
DALLAS, TX
CBS LA

Flight Cancellations, Delays Continue At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travel woes continue into Monday, with dozens of flights delayed or canceled into and out of LAX. As of Monday, 63 flights have been canceled and 48 more are delayed into and out of Los Angeles International Airport. Bad weather and a surge of COVID-19 infections led to the cancellation of flights across the country during the holidays, with more than 200 flights canceled on New Year’s Day alone. Even though Sunday was not initially projected to be one of LAX’s busiest holiday travel days, officials say they anticipated as many as 15,000 passengers per hour between 8 p.m. and midnight. From about 8 p.m. to midnight LAX could see 15,000 passengers per hour, making it a very busy time of the day as people head home from the winter holidays. Please plan to arrive early, and check traffic @FlyLAXstats for upper/lower level drive times — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 2, 2022 Travelers should plan to arrive at LAX early and anticipate heavy traffic. The travel troubles aren’t isolated to LAX, however. Twenty-one flights were canceled Monday morning at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, while Long Beach had seven cancellations. Eleven flights were canceled at Hollywood/Burbank Airport.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

More than 2,400 US flights are canceled as Omicron and adverse weather continues to cause travel chaos

More than 2,400 US flights were canceled on Sunday as the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and adverse weather conditions continued to cause travel chaos over the holiday season.A total of 2,449 flights within, into or out of the US on Sunday had been canceled by 4pm ET while 5,251 additional US flights were subjected to delays, according to tracking website FlightAware.com.Key US travel destinations Chicago and Denver were the worst-affected airports worldwide to be hit by cancellations, with 276 outgoing and 20 incoming flights canceled at Chicago O’Hare International and 141 outgoing and 172 incoming canceled at Denver...
TRAVEL
sweetwaternow.com

United Airline Cancels Flights at RKS Due to Crew Shortages

ROCK SPRINGS — United Airlines has cancelled flights out of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport tonight and tomorrow morning due to ongoing industry-wide crew shortages, said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. According to a social media post from the airport, tonight’s arrival from Denver and Monday morning’s departure to Denver...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
CBS Chicago

Thousands Stranded Across The Country As Weather, COVID Cases Leave Flights Canceled

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter weather has left thousands of families stranded as flights across the country are canceled in the middle of holiday travel. On Sunday alone, O’Hare International Airport saw 567 flgihts canceled. Another 70 were canceled from Midway. About 2,000 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled over the weekend. As of 5:30 p.m., O’Hare had seen 570 canceled flights on Sunday alone. Another 72 flights were canceled at Midway. Delays were averaging 17 minutes at O’Hare and 23 minutes at Midway. “I’m in Chicago. The last time I saw Lisa and the kids was back Dec. 28,” said Vito Mazza. His...
CHICAGO, IL

