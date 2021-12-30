ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Cub Attacks Inflatable Reindeer in California Yard

A California woman captured video of a bear cub brawling with an inflatable reindeer in her neighborhood while the baby bruin’s mother watched from nearby. Donna Hargett of Monrovia...

