KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley tested positive for his second round of COVID-19 in the past six months. Stanley and his entire family has tested positive for the new Omicron strain of the virus. Stanley first contracted COVID-19 in August, just a few shows after KISS had resumed their postponed farewell tour. KISS had postponed just a few shows when Stanley contracted COVID-19, but then bandmate Gene Simmons also tested positive, forcing the legendary rock act to postpone the tour for two weeks. KISS previously cancelled their scheduled Las Vegas residency, which would have kicked off this Wednesday (December 29th).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO